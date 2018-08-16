WATCH | AKA & Khuli Chana's performance rocked ProKid's memorial

When AKA and Khuli Chana took to the stage at ProKid's memorial at Bassline in Johannesburg on Thursday afternoon, they had everyone on their feet.

Hundreds of friends, family and fans packed the venue to capacity to pay tribute to the hip-hop pioneer.

ProKid's death united the entire hip-hop fraternity with there being several performances and tributes from OGs and young guns alike.

The programme had names on it, which included Maggz, Slikour, Kwesta, AKA, Gigi Lamayne, DJ Citi Lyts and Julius Malema.

Pro's friend and rapper Maggz tribute was touching.

"We have lost guys. You can look at it in whatever way you want, we've lost. But one thing about Pro is that he's engraved himself in our memories and he's left a solid imprint in all of us who appreciated his music. I will be always be honoured that I got to work with him on so many songs. We made so many memories together," Maggz said.

AKA struggled to find words to express his feelings, saying the worst part for him was that he'll never get to see him again.

ProKid died after suffering a seizure last Wednesday and will be laid to rest at Heroes Acre after a funeral service on Sunday.