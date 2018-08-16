WATCH | Tributes pour in for Aretha Franklin
The 'Queen of Soul' died at the age of 76.
16 August 2018 - 17:31
Singer Aretha Franklin died on Thursday August 16 2018 after falling ill over the past month. Franklin leaves a legacy of hits such as Respect and Chain of Fools. Subscribe to TimesLIVE here: https://www.youtube.com/user/TimesLive
Singer Aretha Franklin died on Thursday August 16 2018 after falling ill over the past month. Franklin leaves a legacy of hits such as Respect and Chain of Fools.