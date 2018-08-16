TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Tributes pour in for Aretha Franklin

The 'Queen of Soul' died at the age of 76.

16 August 2018 - 17:31 By TimesLIVE

Singer Aretha Franklin died on Thursday August 16 2018 after falling ill over the past month. Franklin leaves a legacy of hits such as Respect and Chain of Fools. Subscribe to TimesLIVE here: https://www.youtube.com/user/TimesLive

Singer Aretha Franklin died on Thursday August 16 2018 after falling ill over the past month. Franklin leaves a legacy of hits such as Respect and Chain of Fools.

READ MORE:

'Queen of Soul' Aretha Franklin dies aged 76

Aretha Franklin, the preacher's daughter whose powerful voice made her the long-reigning "Queen of Soul" with such hit songs as "Respect" and "Chain ...
TshisaLIVE
3 hours ago

Top 5 songs that cemented Aretha Franklin as a legend

Aretha Franklin died on August 16, leaving a gaping hole in the music industry. However, she has left behind a treasure trove of music that will live ...
Lifestyle
3 hours ago

Thuli Madonsela joins prayers for 'gravely ill' Aretha Franklin

The star is reportedly suffering with pancreatic cancer and dropped to just under 40kgs.
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Malcolm X to donate R10k to gogo 'humiliated' by video of her eating ice cream ... TshisaLIVE
  2. Government to help family bury ProKid TshisaLIVE
  3. Twitter drags DJ Zinhle over 'cosy' AKA snap & rumour mill goes crazy TshisaLIVE
  4. Sbahle has opened her eyes for the first time after horror crash TshisaLIVE
  5. L'vovo on government helping to bury ProKid: We're broke because we're not ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

End of an era: Aretha Franklin dies at 76
High school pupil bust being drunk at school
X