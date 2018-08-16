WATCH | 'He would've wanted us to be happy, let's have a MF party' - AKA's tribute at ProKid memorial

AKA struggled to find the words when he took to the stage to pay tribute to ProKid at a memorial service currently underway at Bassline in Johannesburg.

ProKid died on August 8 after suffering a seizure.

Hundreds of friends, family and fans have packed Bassline to capacity as ProKid's contribution to the hip-hop fraternity was celebrated.

It has been an afternoon filled with touching tributes and rocking performances in honour of the Dankie San hitmaker.

AKA said he and the rest of the industry failed ProKid over the last few years. He was visibly upset as he told mourners that he was sorry about not preparing a great speech.

He said that ProKid was one of the most charismatic and intelligent people he know. AKA said that when ProKid decided to help break into the industry, he had no reason to uplift him, but he did.

"One of the hardest things for me is that I'll never get to see him again. I think he would've liked us to be happy so let's have a m**her f**king party."