WATCH | 'He would've wanted us to be happy, let's have a MF party' - AKA's tribute at ProKid memorial
AKA struggled to find the words when he took to the stage to pay tribute to ProKid at a memorial service currently underway at Bassline in Johannesburg.
ProKid died on August 8 after suffering a seizure.
Hundreds of friends, family and fans have packed Bassline to capacity as ProKid's contribution to the hip-hop fraternity was celebrated.
It has been an afternoon filled with touching tributes and rocking performances in honour of the Dankie San hitmaker.
AKA said he and the rest of the industry failed ProKid over the last few years. He was visibly upset as he told mourners that he was sorry about not preparing a great speech.
He said that ProKid was one of the most charismatic and intelligent people he know. AKA said that when ProKid decided to help break into the industry, he had no reason to uplift him, but he did.
"One of the hardest things for me is that I'll never get to see him again. I think he would've liked us to be happy so let's have a m**her f**king party."
Rappers AKA and Kuli Chana paid tribute to hip hop icon ProKid at the Bassline Theatre in Newtown on August 16 2018. ProKid died on August 8. According to his family, his death was caused by hemosuccus pancreaticus.
WATCH | One of the hardest things for me is Ill never get to see Prokid again - AKA #ProkidMemorial #RipProKid #ProMemorial #RipPro pic.twitter.com/3wBlwrY4ei— TshisaLIVE (@TshisaLIVE) August 16, 2018
AKA pays tribute to ProKid #PROkidMemorial pic.twitter.com/WnM7K6RpG3— Sunday World (@SundayWorldZA) August 16, 2018
AKA also dedicated a special performance of Don't Forget to Pray to ProKid's widow, Ayanda.
WATCH | AKA dedicates a special performance of "Don't forget to Pray" to ProKid's widow Ayanda and the family #ProkidMemorial #RipProKid #ProMemorial #RipPro pic.twitter.com/O5cDKcOfCh— TshisaLIVE (@TshisaLIVE) August 16, 2018