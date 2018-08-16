TshisaLIVE

WATCH | ProKid's brother pays tribute to his 'idol' at memorial

16 August 2018 - 16:37 By Karishma Thakurdin and Kyle Zeeman
ProKid is being honoured at a memorial service in Johannesburg.
Image: TshisaLIVE

The entire hip-hop industry has united at Bassline in Johannesburg to pay tribute to ProKid on Thursday afternoon. 

ProKid died on August 8 after suffering from a seizure. 

It has been an afternoon of celebration as those close to ProKid reflected on the impact he made to the lives of so many of Mzansi's artists. 

ProKid's brother, Sandile Mkhize aka DJ Citi Lyts said that ProKid was his "idol". 

He fondly remembered how ProKid would use them as a 'young guns' for fresh knowledge. 

Citi Lyts said ProKid united people with his personality. 

Just moments before his speech, Citi Lyts also paid tribute to him with a special rendition of Wozobona. 

