WATCH LIVE | Mourners gather for ProKid's memorial
Family and friends will be paying tribute to fallen Hip-Hop artist ProKid at his memorial service at Bassline in Newtown, Johannesburg this afternoon. For more news, visit: sabcnews.com
Friends, family and fans have gathered at Bassline in Johannesburg on Thursday afternoon to celebrate ProKid's life.
The musician, who has been dubbed as the 'pioneer of hip-hop' died on August 8, after suffering from a seizure.
The stage has been adorned with dozens of white flower arrangements as mourners stream into the venue.
Celebrity funeral artist Lebani Sirenje has already begun painting a portrait of Pro, as t-shirts in his honour are being sold outside the venue.
Rapper Cassper Nyovest told TshisaLIVE that Pro inspired kids like him to believe they could make it.
Cassper Nyovest: Pro was one of the best to ever do it. He inspired us kids to believe that we could make it in the big city #ProkidMemorial #RipProKid #ProMemorial #RipPro pic.twitter.com/BEtOnN5p1T— TshisaLIVE (@TshisaLIVE) August 16, 2018
Outside shirts of Pro are on sale for R150. The seller says she is among the people who wanted to show their appreciation for Pro#ProkidMemorial #RipProKid #ProMemorial #RipPro pic.twitter.com/HjJdxSJaqX— TshisaLIVE (@TshisaLIVE) August 16, 2018
There are also dozens of flower arrangements around the stage #ProkidMemorial #RipProKid #ProMemorial #RipPro pic.twitter.com/GMfXChpK47— TshisaLIVE (@TshisaLIVE) August 16, 2018
Rasta paints a picture of ProKid. Thoughts, fam? #ProkidMemorial #RipProKid #ProMemorial #RipPro pic.twitter.com/8EGXFlTfx9— TshisaLIVE (@TshisaLIVE) August 16, 2018