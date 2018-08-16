TshisaLIVE

WATCH LIVE | Mourners gather for ProKid's memorial

16 August 2018 - 14:17 By Karishma Thakurdin and Kyle Zeeman

Family and friends will be paying tribute to fallen Hip-Hop artist ProKid at his memorial service at Bassline in Newtown, Johannesburg this afternoon. For more news, visit: sabcnews.com

Friends, family and fans have gathered at Bassline in Johannesburg on Thursday afternoon to celebrate ProKid's life. 

The musician, who has been dubbed as the 'pioneer of hip-hop' died on August 8, after suffering from a seizure.

The stage has been adorned with dozens of white flower arrangements as mourners stream into the venue. 

Celebrity funeral artist Lebani Sirenje has already begun painting a portrait of Pro, as t-shirts in his honour are being sold outside the venue. 

Rapper Cassper Nyovest told TshisaLIVE that Pro inspired kids like him to believe they could make it. 

