'We believe she will pull through this test of life,' says Sbahle's dad

As Sbahle Mpisane continues to fight the odds after being injured in a horror car crash a week ago, those close to her have organised a public fitness and prayer session that will take place this Sunday.

In a flyer sent out on Wednesday, Sbahle's family invited fans to join them as they combine two of her favourite things - prayer and fitness.

The prayer session will be led by Khaya Mthethwa and the fitness part will be hosted by Yolanda Sokhela.

Sbahle's dad, Sbu Mpisane told TshisaLIVE they were grateful for the support they've received and that they "strongly" believe she would make a full recovery.

"We are thoroughly humbled that so many people from various parts of the world are with us in their prayers. All humanity support becomes a pillar of strength and thus we strongly believe she will pull through this test of life."

Sbu added that Sbahle was breathing on her own and through this time were reminded that all power and life belonged to God.

"It is always important to recognise that all power and life belong to God. Sbahle is hanging in there and now breathing on her own," Sbu said.

Khaya encouraged fans on Instagram to join them in praying for Sbahle's full recovery.

"We want to come together and stand in agreement for Sbahle's complete healing and miraculous recovery," he said.