'We gonna figure it out' - Cassper & stylist Didi smoke the peace pipe

A month after stylist Didi Montsa put rapper Cassper Nyovest on blast for allegedly dodging a bill of R60,000 for various service offered, the pair have put aside their differences and ended their feud.

Since reports of the feud first broke, fans on social media have been inundating Cass with questions over when he planned to pay Didi.

Addressing the fiasco for the first time since it emerged, Cassper said Didi had apologised and they were working through it.

"Didi sent me a personal message apologising and also apologised in public and we gonna figure it out. It takes a strong character to say, 'I’m sorry and I respect that'. Especially cause he apologised in public after whiling out in public. Love wins. God bless all," Cassper told fans on Twitter.