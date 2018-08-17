Fifi Cooper: Being independent is really rough

Nearly two years after leaving Ambitiouz Entertainment, rapper Fifi Cooper is still coming to terms with being an independent artist and having to "do it all" alone.

Fifi, who is wrapping up her first album since her departure, and the contract drama that followed, told TshisaLIVE she was taking her time to make sure she didn't make any mistakes.

"I have been working on this album for about a year and a half. It is the first album under my own record label, MoCooper Records, that is why I am taking my time and making sure that I do everything right. I have to do it all so I have to make sure it is right."

Fifi said there is a lot to learn as a "boss lady"including marketing and tax.

"I still have to learn the marketing side of the things. Like, the other day I had to go to Sars to get tax clearances. That was all new to me because I was used to just being an artist and behind the mic. It has been a difficult but beautiful process."