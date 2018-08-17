Here's what Zodwa Wabantu has to say about 'staying power'

Since her controversial come up as an entertainer, Zodwa Wabantu has managed to hog the spotlight longer than most people thought she would and she's revealed it all comes down to one secret: "Keep your money moves mute!".

There's been questions over whether Zodwa's light has been fading, but in a catch up interview with TshisaLIVE, the entertainer said she's learnt that it was in her best interests to keep her business on the down low.

"There's only one thing that will keep you relevant in what you do. For me, it's being street smart and knowing how to keep your money announcements to yourself. There's nothing as powerful as word of mouth. So I don't have to make noise, I do what I do and let other people speak for me and I am always booked as a result.

"I'm busy with a lot of things. I talk about a lot of things too, all the time but I will share them when the time is right! It's all because I am in touch with the right people."

Zodwa also made it clear that she hasn't disappeared but believes people just aren't "freaking" out over her being herself anymore.

"I am still here, what I learnt is that after all the fuss dies down, that's when people really see who you are. But for me, I have never been anything other than myself, so I haven't disappeared like people think... they just don't lose their mind of me being myself anymore.

Zodwa said she's quite certain she would never go hungry because she was making sustainable relationships in and out of the industry.

"I keep on saying that I am not a celebrity so no, I won't hide my relationships or friendships but I also know not to publicise other things. For example I have become very close with some of the people that Mzansi consider celebs. I don't see them as that. I have befriended them because of who they are. They also know I don't care for their statuses."

