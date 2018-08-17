IN MEMES| Shaka's 'Nge hembe lakho le frustration' line left Twitter howling!
From Brutus to Petronella... straight to Shaka, it's becoming more evident to viewers that actors of The Queen are living their best lives when it comes to improvising, but they ain't complaining.
Day after day viewers find themselves rolling on the floor with laughter because of some crazy line, which is often thrown into the hilarious conversations on the series.
Actors, like Thembsie Matu have admitted that although they mainly follow the script, they also improvise where they see fit.
Twitter was quite convinced that Shaka's "frustrated line" on Thursday night was one of those moments. They loved it so much they even forgave him for always saying "balance me quickly".
Of course tweeps had the memes.
#TheQueenMzansi Bathong!!!😂😂Shaka called Dollar "Bhuty weShirt eneFrustration!! pic.twitter.com/Fudqv7ZxIz— Phila_Romeo#2💯🙏🔰 (@phila_rom) August 16, 2018
#TheQueenMzansi lol shaka buti we suede le hemp ye frustration😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/XIMG6C8xoC— 💜Just'Motso💛 (@Khomots90222263) August 16, 2018
@Mzansimagic #TheQueenMzansi "Nge hembe lakho le frustration"-Shaka 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/3HXIqJq3bE— #DankieSan (@TumiracleTweets) August 16, 2018
"bhuti we suede ne shirt le frustration" - Shaka #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/mNNnokLmNu— Ereng Large Ka Nako Eo (@FudgeeStar05) August 16, 2018
“Bhut’ we suade, ishirt lakho le frustration” mara Shaka 🤣🤣🤣🤣— Lehlabile 🇿🇦 Davhana (@LehlaDavhy) August 16, 2018
A line for days#TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/kmsNjJkxGj
Bathi nge shirt le frustration 😂😂 Shaka kodwa 😂😂😂 I'm dead ok 👑😂😂#TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/EeXEbKTWbN— 👑Bonginkosi B* Mbele👑 (@BongiBMbele) August 16, 2018
Dollar ka hempe ya frustration 😂😂.. Shaka Watsa ge a bolela ono ngaya bahn #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/ydyZuFkuLZ— ♥️Lulama♥️ (@Charity_Tia) August 16, 2018
And just in case you are wondering what a "frustrated shirt" looks like...