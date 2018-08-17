TshisaLIVE

IN MEMES| Shaka's 'Nge hembe lakho le frustration' line left Twitter howling!

17 August 2018 - 10:02 By Chrizelda Kekana
SK Khoza, who plays Shaka in The Queen had Twitter in stitches with his line.
Image: Via Instagram/SK Khoza

From Brutus to Petronella... straight to Shaka, it's becoming more evident to viewers that actors of The Queen are living their best lives when it comes to improvising, but they ain't complaining.

Day after day viewers find themselves rolling on the floor with laughter because of some crazy line, which is often thrown into the hilarious conversations on the series. 

Actors, like Thembsie Matu have admitted that although they mainly follow the script, they also improvise where they see fit.

Twitter was quite convinced that Shaka's "frustrated line" on Thursday night was one of those moments. They loved it so much they even forgave him for always saying "balance me quickly".

Of course tweeps had the memes.

And just in case you are wondering what a "frustrated shirt" looks like...

