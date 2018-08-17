M-Net distances itself from ex-Survivor SA contestant over 'offensive' molestation comment

M-Net has made it clear that it strongly condemns any form of abuse after former Surviour SA contestant Dr. Tevin Naidu, who has also appeared on marketing material for The Bachelor sparked outrage with comments about molestation.

Tevin landed in hot water after he shared a picture on Instagram with the caption: "Find yourself someone who looks at you the way I look at her (like a molester who found his next victim".

In a statement issued to TshisaLIVE M-Net spokesperson Lani Lombard said the channel did not condone abuse and would no longer be working with Tevin in its promotional campaigns.

"M-Net does not condone any type of abuse, or references to it, in any context and viewed Tevin Naidu’s offensive Instagram comment in a serious light. Tevin was part of the initial marketing activities to recruit female contestants for the new dating show The Bachelor South Africa but will not be involved in the remainder of the campaign".