TshisaLIVE

M-Net distances itself from ex-Survivor SA contestant over 'offensive' molestation comment

17 August 2018 - 12:17 By Kyle Zeeman
Tevin Naidu has come under fire for comments about molestation.
Tevin Naidu has come under fire for comments about molestation.
Image: Via SABC 3 Twitter

M-Net has made it clear that it strongly condemns any form of abuse after former Surviour SA contestant Dr. Tevin Naidu, who has also appeared on marketing material for The Bachelor sparked outrage with comments about molestation. 

Tevin landed in hot water after he shared a picture on Instagram with the caption: "Find yourself someone who looks at you the way I look at her (like a molester who found his next victim". 

In a statement issued to TshisaLIVE  M-Net spokesperson Lani Lombard said the channel did not condone abuse and would no longer be working with Tevin in its promotional campaigns. 

"M-Net does not condone any type of abuse, or references to it, in any context and viewed Tevin Naidu’s offensive Instagram comment in a serious light. Tevin was part of the initial marketing activities to recruit female contestants for the new dating show The Bachelor South Africa but will not be involved in the remainder of the campaign". 

In the wake of the backlash Tevin issued a public apology.

"To everyone affected and offended by my social media post directly or indirectly, I would like to issue a formal apology to all of you. My post was made in jest and unfortunately - it lacked sensitivity, was completely distasteful, and offensive. I truly regret having posted what I did and I would like to categorically state that I had no malicious intentions. I can only ask that this unfortunate incident be put down to my lack of better judgement at the time."

Despite numerous attempts by TshisaLIVE to get further comment from Tevin, he had not responded by the time of publishing this article. 

Major sponsor pulls out of kwaito awards after outrage over Brickz' performance

There has been major backlash over Brickz' performance at the awards' nomination party on Friday night.
TshisaLIVE
11 days ago

Shashi Naidoo defends herself after Palestine u-turn: 'I was wrong'

Shashi Naidoo says she is more educated on the situation between Palestine and Israel.
TshisaLIVE
18 days ago

Leslie Jones defends comedians amidst Trevor Noah backlash

"I think that's so stupid. It's just so dumb," says Leslie Jones.
TshisaLIVE
16 days ago

Most read

  1. ProKid's family reveals post-mortem results TshisaLIVE
  2. WATCH | Yizo Yizo star Dumisani Dlamini's kid Doja Cat's vid goes viral TshisaLIVE
  3. Sbahle has opened her eyes for the first time after horror crash TshisaLIVE
  4. Malcolm X to donate R10k to gogo 'humiliated' by video of her eating ice cream ... TshisaLIVE
  5. 'The time for women to be in the background is over,' says Skeem Saam's Pretty TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

End of an era: Aretha Franklin dies at 76
High school pupil bust being drunk at school
X