Ntsiki Mazwai on alcohol & drugs ruining the entertainment industry

17 August 2018 - 06:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Poet and activist Ntsiki Mazwai has shared her opinion on the dangers of alcohol and drugs in the industry.
Musician and activist Ntsiki Mazwai says that her brief stint studying in Grahamstown "saved" her life after it allowed her to return to the entertainment industry as an outsider looking into all its problems.

As the nation honours late hip-hop veteran ProKid with a memorial and funeral this week, Ntsiki took to social media to claim that she had not drunk any alcohol since his death last week.

"I realised that artists are too vulnerable. I must stay sober," she added.

Reflecting on the industry, she told followers that when she came back from Grahamstown she could see the damage that alcohol and drugs had on the artistic community.

She revealed that she did drink before going to Grahamstown but would now quit the habit because "alcohol is not a sexy look".

Ntsiki added that it was important for artists to look after themselves and have emotional support.

Ntsiki is the latest celeb to speak about the dangers of alcohol in the industry.  Earlier this year, former TV personality Nonhle Thema told TshisaLIVE she had given up the bottle for over a year, explaining how common alcohol was in entertainment circles.

"In the entertainment industry, you are surrounded by alcohol and it is hard to say no. It is seen as cool to drink and get drunk. I tell people that you don't need alcohol to have a good time, it is a trap. Mandela didn't go to jail for 27 years for us to be drunkards."

