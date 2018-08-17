Ntsiki Mazwai on alcohol & drugs ruining the entertainment industry

Musician and activist Ntsiki Mazwai says that her brief stint studying in Grahamstown "saved" her life after it allowed her to return to the entertainment industry as an outsider looking into all its problems.

As the nation honours late hip-hop veteran ProKid with a memorial and funeral this week, Ntsiki took to social media to claim that she had not drunk any alcohol since his death last week.

"I realised that artists are too vulnerable. I must stay sober," she added.

Reflecting on the industry, she told followers that when she came back from Grahamstown she could see the damage that alcohol and drugs had on the artistic community.