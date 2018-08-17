#SofaSlahlane stripper says he will teach Mzansi guys 'how to be men'
And the internet crumbled
The social media streets were a whole mood on Thursday evening when a male stripper appeared on Moja Love's hit reality show Sofa Slahlane to declare that he can teach the gentle brothers of Mzansi how to be better men.
Cardbury, who is an exotic dancer from Pretoria gave viewers an education into the lives of a male stripper and it turns out that there's more than muscles and baby oil to this whole thing.
Tonight's episode of #SofaSlahlane on Channel 157, 21:30— Lerato N. (@uLelato) August 16, 2018
Shuu 👀🔥
pic.twitter.com/3gtXlXbtCo
In fact, tweeps turned the mood from thirst to laughter when they confidently claimed they have the goods to 'fix Mzansi's boys'.
The internet was howling and soon flooded the social media streets with hilarious memes and jokes.
"We basically teach men, how to be men & ladies, how to be men. And ladies how to please their man & men, how to please their ladies."#MaleStripperWisdom #SofaSlahlane pic.twitter.com/mZnouN4tdu— Enricoh Alfonzo (@Alfonzowords) August 16, 2018
Pretoria male entertainers are saying they are here to teach guys how to be guys#SofaSlahlane pic.twitter.com/R8ynv2Lj9Y— Reba (@RebaMokgoko) August 16, 2018
They strip, they teach men how to be men and they teach ladies how to be ladies shoo.... They also ladies how to please their men and men how to please their ladies...— Kutlwano Motshegoa (@tlwano_043) August 16, 2018
man these strippers are doing the most hey #SofaSlahlane
#SofaSlahlane I don't know a lot of things...but I know for a fact Penetrator, Cadbury & team will never teach me nangantoni. pic.twitter.com/C6AYAqGYzn— POQO Descendant (@Unak311) August 16, 2018
The irony of playing a gospel song ethi "we need you Lord" after an episode on male exotic dancers! #SofaSlahlane pic.twitter.com/NN9ZF2PMNY— And what about it? (@YesImQueer) August 16, 2018
The question quickly turned to whether you would ever go to a strip club to see the men in action? The internet was divided but most were lowkey gonna go alone.
#SofaSlahlane so ladies are you going to those strip club👀👣 pic.twitter.com/pEmIa97uxE— Mulweli_the nyegwes (@Mulweli06299404) August 16, 2018
A female strip club, yes #SofaSlahlane https://t.co/RU1v74hPpr— 🌻a wife♥️ (@I_Am_Nonhla) August 16, 2018
Where is this strip club is located?or how do we book them? By the way I am asking for my friend. #SofaSlahlane pic.twitter.com/eGor3I0OXi— Nthabi Motsemme (@Nthabi_M7) August 16, 2018
I need to visit strippers male club ALONE #SofaSlahlane— Masentle 🌈 Monaheng (@bbm_masentle) August 16, 2018