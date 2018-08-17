TshisaLIVE

#SofaSlahlane stripper says he will teach Mzansi guys 'how to be men'

And the internet crumbled

17 August 2018 - 08:55 By Kyle Zeeman
Male strippers were taking the brothers to school on Thursday night's episode of 'Sofa Slahlane'.
Male strippers were taking the brothers to school on Thursday night's episode of 'Sofa Slahlane'.
Image: Via Twitter

The social media streets were a whole mood on Thursday evening when a male stripper appeared on Moja Love's hit reality show Sofa Slahlane to declare that he can teach the gentle brothers of Mzansi how to be better men.

Cardbury, who is an exotic dancer from Pretoria gave viewers an education into the lives of a male stripper and it turns out that there's more than muscles and baby oil to this whole thing.

In fact, tweeps turned the mood from thirst to laughter when they confidently claimed they have the goods to 'fix Mzansi's boys'.

The internet was howling and soon flooded the social media streets with hilarious memes and jokes.

The question quickly turned to whether you would ever go to a strip club to see the men in action? The internet was divided but most were lowkey gonna go alone.

#SofaSlahlane | Are you dating for bills or love?

Tweeps shared their thoughts on being in a relationship for money.
TshisaLIVE
7 days ago

#SofaSlahlane | Bullied by neighbours for not having kids – Ai life is hard

Twitter was left heartbroken after hearing Helen and Thabang's painful story.
TshisaLIVE
14 days ago

#SofaSlahlane: Sjoe! Is it possible to love a snake more than your friends?

Granted, some friends are snakes but...this is taking things to a whole new level.
TshisaLIVE
21 days ago

Most read

  1. ProKid's family reveals post-mortem results TshisaLIVE
  2. WATCH | Yizo Yizo star Dumisani Dlamini's kid Doja Cat's vid goes viral TshisaLIVE
  3. Sbahle has opened her eyes for the first time after horror crash TshisaLIVE
  4. Malcolm X to donate R10k to gogo 'humiliated' by video of her eating ice cream ... TshisaLIVE
  5. 'The time for women to be in the background is over,' says Skeem Saam's Pretty TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

End of an era: Aretha Franklin dies at 76
High school pupil bust being drunk at school
X