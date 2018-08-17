Trevor Noah slammed for comparing Imran Khan to Donald Trump

The Daily Show host Trevor Noah has landed in hot water after he compared newly-elected Pakistani president Imran Khan to Donald Trump.

The recent wave of backlash comes just weeks after Trevor angered Aboriginal activists over comments he made in a joke several years ago.

Trevor told viewers of his show that he believed the former cricketer and Trump had a lot in common.

The comedian said coverage of the Pakistani leader was like listening to reports about a "tanned Trump" and that Imran's residency was a "Pakistani Trump Tower".

"Look, I’m not saying Imran Khan is the brown Trump. Imran Khan is one of many leaders around the world following the successful format of the hit show called ‘The Trump Presidency’, including apparently using the same writers.”

He ended by urging those who wanted to move to Pakistan to avoid Trump to maybe go somewhere else.

“I don’t know if Prime Minister Khan will turn out like President Trump, but if you were moving to Pakistan to escape Trump, you might want to pick some place else,” Trevor said at the end of his segment.