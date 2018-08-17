Twitter applauds Skeem Saam for showing the treatment unemployed youth get
Can all parents take notes please, Mantuli's actions are what NOT to do when your child is unemployed and depressed.
Skeem Saam's Mantuli has ignited a conversation about unemployment and depression because of how she treats her unemployed daughter, Sthoko.
Mantuli's behaviour has really left viewers shocked at how she can be inconsiderate and unbelievably mean towards her "less favourite" child. While most tweeps, who religiously watch the soapie saw her reaction as "typical parent behaviour," they still didn't hold back on their disapproval.
On last night's episode, not only did Mantuli's pride stand in the way of her apologising for insulting Pretty or Sthoko, but she went on to hit Sthoko below the belt.
Imagine being told to suck it up because you make no financial contribution at home or being told that because when your husband abused you and caused your miscarriage, they let you back in at home, you should show your gratitude by having no opinion.
Twitter sympathised with Sthoko and felt that Mantuli was just two seconds away from telling her not to touch the polony in the fridge reserved for the kids.
They went in with the memes:
#SkeemSaam— SIYABULELA🌍❤ (@realnazareth_si) August 16, 2018
MaNtuli has anger issues....
But black parents will never admit that... pic.twitter.com/qpBqH96e9A
#skeemsaam ukuzehlisa axolise bekuyini pic.twitter.com/rfLUAysa19— kingstifler_jundu (@kingstifler5) August 16, 2018
May God keep me away from people like MaNtuli #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/xZWUyT7ta7— thapelo mokhele (@kingmokhele) August 16, 2018
#SkeemSaam what if MaNtuli is just sexually frustrated mara pic.twitter.com/gRyJFO7NtI— Cedrick (@states94) August 16, 2018
#SkeemSaam this favoritism going on in families based on money issues ke masepa. What Sthoko is going thru isn't fun at all. I felt that. pic.twitter.com/j0kONCPdR3— ·She's Not Everyone· (@Keih_Dee) August 16, 2018
When will the Seakamela household experience peace this is too much #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/CbSglYzyBJ— Samuel Jr (@SamuelJ39453362) August 16, 2018
When the Seakamela's did not have money nor food, they had unity and love. Now that they have food/money they are constantly fighting, counting each other's misfortunes instead of blessings. Family is all we have at the end of the day #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/4nZhnKXnro— JustOdwa🌻🌻 (@dima_onzima) August 16, 2018
Meanwhile there are other parents that think Mantuli is right on track...
#SkeemSaam— 🎂19🎁August🎉 (@Mashiane_tee) August 16, 2018
My Dad says there's nothing wrong that Mantuli did😒😒 pic.twitter.com/8JASftRGYj
20 minutes later. My aunt still on here defending Mantuli...— The Progress💛 (@Li_WorldWide) August 16, 2018
Black parents don't care mane #skeemsaam pic.twitter.com/UG2FKDtbMO