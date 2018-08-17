Twitter applauds Skeem Saam for showing the treatment unemployed youth get

Skeem Saam's Mantuli has ignited a conversation about unemployment and depression because of how she treats her unemployed daughter, Sthoko.

Mantuli's behaviour has really left viewers shocked at how she can be inconsiderate and unbelievably mean towards her "less favourite" child. While most tweeps, who religiously watch the soapie saw her reaction as "typical parent behaviour," they still didn't hold back on their disapproval.

On last night's episode, not only did Mantuli's pride stand in the way of her apologising for insulting Pretty or Sthoko, but she went on to hit Sthoko below the belt.

Imagine being told to suck it up because you make no financial contribution at home or being told that because when your husband abused you and caused your miscarriage, they let you back in at home, you should show your gratitude by having no opinion.

Twitter sympathised with Sthoko and felt that Mantuli was just two seconds away from telling her not to touch the polony in the fridge reserved for the kids.

They went in with the memes: