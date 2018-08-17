TshisaLIVE

Twitter applauds Skeem Saam for showing the treatment unemployed youth get

Can all parents take notes please, Mantuli's actions are what NOT to do when your child is unemployed and depressed.

17 August 2018 - 08:47 By Chrizelda Kekana
Mantuli's current storyline has forced tweeps to confront their own situations.
Mantuli's current storyline has forced tweeps to confront their own situations.
Image: Via Twitter

Skeem Saam's Mantuli has ignited a conversation about unemployment and depression because of how she treats her unemployed daughter, Sthoko.

Mantuli's behaviour has really left viewers shocked at how she can be inconsiderate and unbelievably mean towards her "less favourite" child. While most tweeps, who religiously watch the soapie saw her reaction as "typical parent behaviour," they still didn't hold back on their disapproval. 

On last night's episode, not only did Mantuli's pride stand in the way of her apologising for insulting Pretty or Sthoko, but she went on to hit Sthoko below the belt.

Imagine being told to suck it up because you make no financial contribution at home or being told that because when your husband abused you and caused your miscarriage, they let you back in at home, you should show your gratitude by having no opinion.

Twitter sympathised with Sthoko and felt that Mantuli was just two seconds away from telling her not to touch the polony in the fridge reserved for the kids.

They went in with the memes:

Meanwhile there are other parents that think Mantuli is right on track...

Here's what Zodwa Wabantu has to say about 'staying power'

"Keep your money moves mute!" says Zodwa.
TshisaLIVE
56 minutes ago

Ntsiki Mazwai on alcohol & drugs ruining the entertainment industry

"Grahamstown saved my life," says Ntsiki Mazwai.
TshisaLIVE
2 hours ago

Caiphus Semenya pays tribute to jazz pioneer Queeneth Ndaba

Queeneth died on Wednesday at the age of 82. The star captivated audiences in the 50s and 60s and helped launch the careers of the late Miriam ...
TshisaLIVE
19 hours ago

'We believe she will pull through this test of life,' says Sbahle's dad

Sbahle Mpisane's family and friends have organised a prayer and fitness session.
TshisaLIVE
19 hours ago

Most read

  1. ProKid's family reveals post-mortem results TshisaLIVE
  2. WATCH | Yizo Yizo star Dumisani Dlamini's kid Doja Cat's vid goes viral TshisaLIVE
  3. Sbahle has opened her eyes for the first time after horror crash TshisaLIVE
  4. Malcolm X to donate R10k to gogo 'humiliated' by video of her eating ice cream ... TshisaLIVE
  5. 'The time for women to be in the background is over,' says Skeem Saam's Pretty TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

End of an era: Aretha Franklin dies at 76
High school pupil bust being drunk at school
X