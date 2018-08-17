WATCH | 3 touching & 'drop the mic' moments at ProKid's memorial

Slikour preaches the gospel of unity and drops some serious truths

From the moment Skwatta Kamp rapper Slikour took to the stage and said he had written his speech down, we knew there would be fire.

"We need to teach actors and musicians that making money from your music doesn't mean you understand business or that you are in business...I have proof. How many artists who owned businesses from 2005 to now are still running and doing the same thing? None! We have got to teach creatives that the big R you need to always take care of is not rand, but the R for relationships.

He also said the "reactive behaviour" when artist's die must stop.

"Don't ask why artists are dying poor when black people are dying poor because they don't own sh*t. They don't work in companies that are owned or run by people who were in the same dust as them, they have no reason to be patriotic to that job unless it's for a cheque or a title."