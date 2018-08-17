WATCH | 3 touching & 'drop the mic' moments at ProKid's memorial

TshisaLIVE

17 August 2018 - 08:31 By Kyle Zeeman
Slikour lays down some truths at ProKid's memorial in Johannesburg on Thursday.
Image: Kyle Zeeman

Those close to late hip-hop veteran ProKid packed Bassline in Johannesburg on Thursday afternoon to celebrate the star's life, with his daughter and friends stealing the show. 

News of the Dankie San rapper's death after he suffered a seizure last week sent shockwaves through Mzansi.  

While the iconic venue where ProKid launched his first album over a decade ago was packed to the rafters in tribute to him, the stage was lit by flaming speeches, heartwarming moments and big announcements.

Pro's daughter steals the limelight

ProKid's three-year-old daughter Nonkanyezi arrived with her mother just as proceedings were about to start and didn't for a minute look shy in the face of dozens of cameras and flashing lights. 

When a family representative took her to the stage with him for a word of thanks, she grabbed the mic and stole his thunder. 

Slikour preaches the gospel of unity and drops some serious truths

From the moment Skwatta Kamp rapper Slikour took to the stage and said he had written his speech down, we knew there would be fire. 

"We need to teach actors and musicians that making money from your music doesn't mean you understand business or that you are in business...I have proof. How many artists who owned businesses from 2005 to now are still running and doing the same thing? None! We have got to teach creatives that the big R you need to always take care of is not rand, but the R for relationships.

He also said the "reactive behaviour" when artist's die must stop.

"Don't ask why artists are dying poor when black people are dying poor because they don't own sh*t. They don't work in companies that are owned or run by people who were in the same dust as them, they have no reason to be patriotic to that job unless it's for a cheque or a title."

Cava the full bars:

A hip-hop tribute concert for Pro's daughter

Slikour returned to stage near the end of the service to announce that he and a couple of industry friends had decided to throw a tribute gig for ProKid, with the money going to a trust fund to look after young Nonkanyezi's education.

The event will be held next Sunday, August 26, at Zone 6 in Soweto.

The line-up? Well, it features pretty much the who's who of Mzansi hip-hop, including AKA, Cassper, Kwesta, HHP, DJ Fresh and even Jub Jub.

Tickets start from R100 from Computicket.

This party is going to leave us like...

*DROPS MIC*

There were also a few moments at the memorial that would have made ProKid proud just for their sheer impact.

Like one of his trademark punchlines in the cypher, these were moments that left the crowd gasping or begging for more.

