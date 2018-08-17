'We made beautiful music together' - Tributes pour in after producer Sir Bubzin's death
Bubzin worked on a number of hit productions for Big Nuz, Vetkuk vs. Mahoota and DJ Tira.
Local music producer Bongani 'Sir Bubzin' Cele has died, close friends of the Afrotainment personality have confirmed to TshisaLIVE on Friday afternoon.
Details around Sir Bubzin's death are sketchy at this stage.
He was also known for producing Tira's track I Won't Let You Go and Desha with Big Nuz and Tira.
His death has sent shockwaves across the industry, with fans and friends taking to social media to pay tribute to the producer.
"Live your best life now. Do best for the ones you love now. Life is too short. We made beautiful music together. Rest in peace Bongani 'Sir Bubzin' Cele. Uyibekile induku ebandla. Super producer," wrote DJ Tira in a tribute.
Babes Wodumo, who worked with Sir Bubzin on a few projects called it "a sad day".
"We have lost our brother Sir Bubzin. We go way back from Desha and he produced most of my songs. Sadly inqwaba izoqala iveze ukuthi ibisebenza nawe kodwa you were alone bengekho abezayo bezokubona usagul. May your soul RIP bhuti wami. My condolences to umndeni ka Sir sithi unkulunkulu anipholise amanxeba," wrote Babes.
R.I.P Sir Bubzin 😢 What a loss 😭 pic.twitter.com/jTPJfw6LLI— Jacinta Ngobese-Messi (@JacintaNgobese) August 17, 2018
RIP Sir Bubzin 🙏🏾💔💔💔 hit maker, super producer... pic.twitter.com/wlecwkVRAc— Anga Makubalo (@NaakMusiQ) August 17, 2018
RIP to SIR BUBZIN, he did a lot for the music scene in Durban that very few knew about! He remains a Legen to those that know 👊🏿— ProudlySouthAfrican (@AewonWolf) August 17, 2018
It’s so painful to have to let you go, but you will forever be in my heart sosha lami, Rest In Paradise Bongani “Sir Bubzin” Cele. Love you bro.💔 pic.twitter.com/fWbhCZflJA— #Escalation @iTunes (@MasandiWorld) August 17, 2018
Was looking to seeing my old buddy Sir Bubzin kanti it was our last convo. KZN hit maker. Rip Sir Bubzin #desha #RIPSirBubzin 💔 pic.twitter.com/S8tgPOckKj— Akhona Excellent (@AkhonaExcellent) August 17, 2018