'We made beautiful music together' - Tributes pour in after producer Sir Bubzin's death

Local music producer Bongani 'Sir Bubzin' Cele has died, close friends of the Afrotainment personality have confirmed to TshisaLIVE on Friday afternoon.

Details around Sir Bubzin's death are sketchy at this stage.

Bubzin worked on a number of hit productions for Big Nuz, Vetkuk vs. Mahoota and DJ Tira.

He was also known for producing Tira's track I Won't Let You Go and Desha with Big Nuz and Tira.