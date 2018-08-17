TshisaLIVE

'We made beautiful music together' - Tributes pour in after producer Sir Bubzin's death

Bubzin worked on a number of hit productions for Big Nuz, Vetkuk vs. Mahoota and DJ Tira.

17 August 2018 - 16:42 By Kyle Zeeman
Sir Bubzin was best known for his production on several Afrotainment hits.
Local music producer Bongani 'Sir Bubzin' Cele has died, close friends of the Afrotainment personality have confirmed to TshisaLIVE on Friday afternoon. 

Details around Sir Bubzin's death are sketchy at this stage. 

Bubzin worked on a number of hit productions for Big Nuz, Vetkuk vs. Mahoota and DJ Tira.

He was also known for producing Tira's track I Won't Let You Go and Desha with Big Nuz and Tira.

His death has sent shockwaves across the industry, with fans and friends taking to social media to pay tribute to the producer.

"Live your best life now. Do best for the ones you love now. Life is too short. We made beautiful music together. Rest in peace Bongani 'Sir Bubzin' Cele. Uyibekile induku ebandla. Super producer," wrote DJ Tira in a tribute.

Babes Wodumo, who worked with Sir Bubzin on a few projects called it "a sad day".

"We have lost our brother Sir Bubzin. We go way back from Desha and he produced most of my songs. Sadly inqwaba izoqala iveze ukuthi ibisebenza nawe kodwa you were alone bengekho abezayo bezokubona usagul. May your soul RIP bhuti wami. My condolences to umndeni ka Sir sithi unkulunkulu anipholise amanxeba," wrote Babes. 

