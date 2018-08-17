TshisaLIVE

Zola Hashatsi blasts celebs who 'came to be famous' at ProKid’s memorial

17 August 2018 - 10:57 By Kyle Zeeman
Zola Hashatsi says that we need to appreciate our local artists more.
Zola Hashatsi says that we need to appreciate our local artists more.
Image: Via Zola's Instagram

Former Craze presenter and Rhythm City actor Zola Hashatsi is heartbroken over the death of his friend ProKid and has slammed celebs, who he claimed didn't care enough to check up on the star regularly, but showed up at his memorial to be famous.

As mourners left a packed Bassline in Newtown, Johannesburg on Thursday at the end of a memorial service for the late hip-hop icon, Zola took to Instagram to get a few things off his chest.

He said it was an emotional day and thanked fans for coming to the service, before roasting celebs who were there to make it about themselves.

"Can we learn to take care and celebrate each other when we are still alive and can celebrities stop coming to be famous at these gatherings. It's not about you," he wrote.

He then asked how many of ProKid's so-called famous friends had even been in touch with the star before his death.

"Half of you in this building, when was the last time you spoke to Linda? I'm pissed," Zola added.

It was a question that surfaced shortly after ProKid's death last week, with many claiming more should have been done to honour the muso before his death.

At the memorial those close to ProKid admitted that he had not been given his dues after giving so much to the industry. 

AKA on ProKid's death: 'He changed my life. I wish I had taken more time to reach out to him'

AKA said ProKid gave him his first break as an artist.
TshisaLIVE
8 days ago

DJ Sbu slams claims that he let ProKid down

DJ Sbu hit back at those spreading the "wrong narrative" about his relationship with ProKid.
TshisaLIVE
4 days ago

WATCH | 3 touching & 'drop the mic' moments at ProKid's memorial

ProKid's memorial on Thursday was lit with tributes and performances.
TshisaLIVE
3 hours ago

Fans not impressed by Rasta's painting of ProKid

Lebani Sirenje aka Rasta has come under fire for a portrait of ProKid.
TshisaLIVE
18 hours ago

Most read

  1. ProKid's family reveals post-mortem results TshisaLIVE
  2. WATCH | Yizo Yizo star Dumisani Dlamini's kid Doja Cat's vid goes viral TshisaLIVE
  3. Sbahle has opened her eyes for the first time after horror crash TshisaLIVE
  4. Malcolm X to donate R10k to gogo 'humiliated' by video of her eating ice cream ... TshisaLIVE
  5. 'The time for women to be in the background is over,' says Skeem Saam's Pretty TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

End of an era: Aretha Franklin dies at 76
High school pupil bust being drunk at school
X