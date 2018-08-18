Basetsana Kumalo serves heat on vacay

While the rest of us are so over these winter vibes, Basetsana Kumalo and her fam have already stepped into those summer vibes on vacay.

Since its school holidays, Bassie decided to take some time off from her hectic schedule and whisked the fam off for some quality time together.

Even though the media mogul hasn't revealed where they're holidaying, Bassie's bikinis tell us its warm and tropical.

And can we also talk about how smoking-hot Bassie is?