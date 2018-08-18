TshisaLIVE

Basetsana Kumalo serves heat on vacay

18 August 2018 - 11:00 By Karishma Thakurdin
Basetsana Kumalo serves #bodygoals on vacay.
Basetsana Kumalo serves #bodygoals on vacay.
Image: Via Instagram

While the rest of us are so over these winter vibes, Basetsana Kumalo and her fam have already stepped into those summer vibes on vacay. 

Since its school holidays, Bassie decided to take some time off from her hectic schedule and whisked the fam off for some quality time together. 

Even though the media mogul hasn't revealed where they're holidaying, Bassie's bikinis tell us its warm and tropical. 

And can we also talk about how smoking-hot Bassie is? 

ProKid's close friend Zakwe: 'I believe he was going through a depression of some sort'

"He said that it had been a while since anyone had called him and asked him to come through and perform. He didn't have a lot of gigs. It really hurt ...
TshisaLIVE
5 days ago

Uzalo's Baby Cele: There's a bit of Gabi in all of us

The veteran actress dishes the deets on why her character is sooo relatable.
TshisaLIVE
4 days ago

'The time for women to be in the background is over,' says Skeem Saam's Pretty

"Women are always seen as part of the makeup or wardrobe team only. It is time that more women step into directing or producing," says Lerato Marabe.
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

L'vovo on government helping to bury ProKid: We're broke because we're not supported at home

He claimed that government and the media hated local stars.
TshisaLIVE
4 days ago

Most read

  1. ProKid’s family performs traditional ceremony at his 'side-chick's' apartment TshisaLIVE
  2. ProKid's wife breaks her silence: 'I'm numb by the situation' TshisaLIVE
  3. IN MEMES | That 'first kiss' on Uyangthanda Na left Twitter drooling! TshisaLIVE
  4. WATCH | Yizo Yizo star Dumisani Dlamini's kid Doja Cat's vid goes viral TshisaLIVE
  5. ProKid's family reveals post-mortem results TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

End of an era: Aretha Franklin dies at 76
High school pupil bust being drunk at school
X