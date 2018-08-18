TshisaLIVE

Demi-Leigh makes her romance 'Instagram official'

18 August 2018 - 14:00 By Karishma Thakurdin
Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters and Tim Tebow are official on the 'gram.
Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters and Tim Tebow are official on the 'gram.
Image: Via Instagram

After initially being coy about her romance, Miss Universe Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters and US baseball star Tim Tebow seem to be stepping out of their shells. 

Demi first confirmed that she was dating Tim during an interview on 947's Breakfast show last month. 

However, for the first time earlier this week, Demi gushed over Tim on Instagram and shared a picture of them together. 

Tim celebrated his birthday and Demi could hide the love. 

"You are such a bright light in so many people’s lives." 

In the interview with Anele Mdoda and her team, Demi said Tim was a blessing in her life. 

"He's very special and just such a big blessing in my life."

Swoon! 

ProKid's wife breaks her silence: 'I'm numb by the situation'

TshisaLIVE visited the Mkhize family home on Wednesday night.
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

'We believe she will pull through this test of life,' says Sbahle's dad

Sbahle Mpisane's family and friends have organised a prayer and fitness session.
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

Caiphus Semenya pays tribute to jazz pioneer Queeneth Ndaba

Queeneth died on Wednesday at the age of 82. The star captivated audiences in the 50s and 60s and helped launch the careers of the late Miriam ...
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

'The time for women to be in the background is over,' says Skeem Saam's Pretty

"Women are always seen as part of the makeup or wardrobe team only. It is time that more women step into directing or producing," says Lerato Marabe.
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

Most read

  1. ProKid’s family performs traditional ceremony at his 'side-chick's' apartment TshisaLIVE
  2. ProKid's wife breaks her silence: 'I'm numb by the situation' TshisaLIVE
  3. IN MEMES | That 'first kiss' on Uyangthanda Na left Twitter drooling! TshisaLIVE
  4. WATCH | Yizo Yizo star Dumisani Dlamini's kid Doja Cat's vid goes viral TshisaLIVE
  5. ProKid's family reveals post-mortem results TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

End of an era: Aretha Franklin dies at 76
High school pupil bust being drunk at school
X