Simz Ngema and her besties hit the beach in Mozambique for some much needed girl time.

Of course this meant that Simz served sauce in her bikinis.

The actress who has had a tough one year since the death of her husband Dumi Masilela said the trip was part of her journey of picking up the pieces.

"Learning to live again," Simz said.

Here's a peek into Simz serving #bodygoals and #vacaygoals