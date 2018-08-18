TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Here's the vid Ciara shot in Soweto

18 August 2018 - 09:00 By Karishma Thakurdin
Ciara loved shooting her vid in Soweto.
Image: Via Instagram

So when US singer Ciara and her hubby, Russell Wilson jetted into the country a few weeks ago, it wasn't just for a vacay. 

Ciara also shot the official music video for her track Freak Me in the bustling streets of Soweto. 

The video shoot was also styled by Trevor Stuurman. 

Ciara said she had loads of fun in Jozi. 

Here's the vid: 

