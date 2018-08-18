WATCH | Here's the vid Ciara shot in Soweto
18 August 2018 - 09:00
So when US singer Ciara and her hubby, Russell Wilson jetted into the country a few weeks ago, it wasn't just for a vacay.
Ciara also shot the official music video for her track Freak Me in the bustling streets of Soweto.
The video shoot was also styled by Trevor Stuurman.
Ciara said she had loads of fun in Jozi.
Here's the vid:
#FreakMe ft @TeknoOfficial out NOW! Thank you to the beautiful people of #Soweto for an incredible time and experience! Choreography by @just_sino_ Dancers: @lisastaci @lindibuck @anuqlearbomb @_nasteeze_ @p_findoh Styled by @rich_mnisi x @trevor_stuurman Styling assistant @nthabisengmolebeleli Production @mysoulistic 🎥 Edited by @west2eastempire