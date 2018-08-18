WATCH | Nasty C's freestyle on US radio station is EVERYTHING!
All we could say after listening to Nasty C's freestyle on Hot 97 was, "kill us, we are your bars!"
We (us and probs the rest of the country) has also decided that should there ever be an international rapping competition, Nasty C will be the person to rep SA.
Why?
Well... The boy represents hard! And we can say this with confidence because there's proof!
Taking his time to impress while on his Strings and Bling promotion tour in the States, the rapper gave Americans a taste of his freestyle skills when he jumped on a beat on Ebro in the morning on Hot 97.
Don't take our word for it, just listen:
South African Artist Nasty C freestyling on Hot 97 @Nasty_CSA pic.twitter.com/rgrVsxA6BI— kenz (@Bokenza1) August 15, 2018
It might just be patriotism talking but we sure as hell were impressed.
And half the time we were just here like... The bars!
Then he said, "All my verses could free ya/I'm a priest when you need one/My competition is missin' claim your reward when you see them"
*insert Ohhhhhhhhhhh!*
But we just couldn't take it anymore when he said, "I smoke the kind of pot that makes you put the stove on it..."
On the 12th listen to the clip we were still here like...
Watch the full clip below:
One of the most popular artists in South Africa, Nasty C visits Ebro in the Morning to discuss his career, how hip hop is different between the US and his home country, and also tells a bad story of a bad haircut in New York. Before leaving he decided to show off his skills on the mic with a quick freestyle.