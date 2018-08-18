WATCH | Nasty C's freestyle on US radio station is EVERYTHING!

All we could say after listening to Nasty C's freestyle on Hot 97 was, "kill us, we are your bars!"

We (us and probs the rest of the country) has also decided that should there ever be an international rapping competition, Nasty C will be the person to rep SA.

Why?

Well... The boy represents hard! And we can say this with confidence because there's proof!

Taking his time to impress while on his Strings and Bling promotion tour in the States, the rapper gave Americans a taste of his freestyle skills when he jumped on a beat on Ebro in the morning on Hot 97.

Don't take our word for it, just listen: