Babes Wodumo to Sbahle: An angel like you doesn't deserve such pain

Babes Wodumo has joined thousands of fans in sending messages of support to Sbahle Mpisane as she fights her way back to health.

Taking to social media, Babes said it Sbahle didn't deserve to go through the ordeal but believed she would make a full recovery.

"My heart sinks wen I think about uSbahle Mpisane. An angel like yourself doesn't deserve such pain."

Babes added that she believed Sbahle would be healed by God's grace.

Sbahle's friends, family and fans are expected to gather at UKZN's Howard College Campus in Durban for a mass fitness and prayer session in her honour this afternoon (Sunday).

Earlier this week Sbahle's father, Sbu Mpisane told TshisaLIVE that they fully believed that she would make a full recovery.