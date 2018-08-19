TshisaLIVE

ProKid's family deny 'side-chick' was banned from funeral - report

19 August 2018 - 11:11 By Karishma Thakurdin and NGWAKO MALATJI AND AUBREY MOTHOMBENI
ProKid will be laid to rest on Sunday afternoon.
Image: Via Instagram

ProKid's family have reportedly poured cold water on claims that the late rapper's 'side-chick' was banned from attending his funeral on Sunday morning. 

Hundreds of mourners have gathered at the UJ Soweto Campus to bid farewell to the fallen hip-hop pioneer. 

Meanwhile, Sunday World reports that Pro's side-chick Mandisa Mbanjwa was allegedly told she was not welcome at the funeral service by an uncle. 

Mandisa apparently confirmed the claims to the paper. 

"He said I'm not welcome to attend the funeral but that's fine. I don't want to talk about this anymore," she said. 

Family spokesperson Phumza Nohashe denied the claims, saying that by African culture no one could be "invited or uninvited" to a funeral. 

She said the family's main concern was giving Pro a dignified funeral. 

It has been an emotional Sunday for Pro's loved ones as they gathered to honour him with a final send-off. 

An emotional letter was read out on his wife, Ayanda's behalf at the service. 

In the letter Ayanda described the grief she felt and thanked Pro for being her greatest gift in life. 

WATCH | ProKid's wife Ayanda pours her heart out in emotional letter

"I love you in this life and I'll love you in the next," she said.
Close friend Slikour spoke proudly about Pro's contribution to hip-hop and how they want to keep his memory alive for his daughter, Nonkanyezi. 

The rapper who died after suffering from a seizure on August 8 will be laid to rest at Heroes Acre Cemetery. 

WATCH LIVE | ProKid will be laid to rest today

ProKid's family and friends have gathered at UJ Soweto Campus to bid farewell to him.
