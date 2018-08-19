ProKid's family deny 'side-chick' was banned from funeral - report

ProKid's family have reportedly poured cold water on claims that the late rapper's 'side-chick' was banned from attending his funeral on Sunday morning.

Hundreds of mourners have gathered at the UJ Soweto Campus to bid farewell to the fallen hip-hop pioneer.

Meanwhile, Sunday World reports that Pro's side-chick Mandisa Mbanjwa was allegedly told she was not welcome at the funeral service by an uncle.

Mandisa apparently confirmed the claims to the paper.

"He said I'm not welcome to attend the funeral but that's fine. I don't want to talk about this anymore," she said.

Family spokesperson Phumza Nohashe denied the claims, saying that by African culture no one could be "invited or uninvited" to a funeral.

She said the family's main concern was giving Pro a dignified funeral.

It has been an emotional Sunday for Pro's loved ones as they gathered to honour him with a final send-off.

An emotional letter was read out on his wife, Ayanda's behalf at the service.

In the letter Ayanda described the grief she felt and thanked Pro for being her greatest gift in life.