WATCH | Here's Cardi B's version of #InMyFeelings to Kulture

Rapper Cardi B has added her own personalised twist to the viral #InMyFeelingsChallenge that has taken the internet by storm.

Instead of dancing along to the popular Drake track that has formed the basis of the challenge, Cardi B decided to sing her own version of it.

She's changed up the lyrics to make a cute new tune dedicated to her newborn baby girl Kulture.

Look we don't think Cardi B's gonna add this one to her next album...but it's cute!