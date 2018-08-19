TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Here's Cardi B's version of #InMyFeelings to Kulture

19 August 2018 - 15:00 By Karishma Thakurdin
Cardi B has given the popular track a cute twist.
Cardi B has given the popular track a cute twist.
Image: Via Instagram

Rapper Cardi B has added her own personalised twist to the viral #InMyFeelingsChallenge that has taken the internet by storm. 

Instead of dancing along to the popular Drake track that has formed the basis of the challenge, Cardi B decided to sing her own version of it. 

She's changed up the lyrics to make a cute new tune dedicated to her newborn baby girl Kulture. 

Look we don't think Cardi B's gonna add this one to her next album...but it's cute!

I really don’t wanna go to the studio today 😩

A post shared by CARDIVENOM (@iamcardib) on

ProKid's wife breaks her silence: 'I'm numb by the situation'

TshisaLIVE visited the Mkhize family home on Wednesday night.
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

'We believe she will pull through this test of life,' says Sbahle's dad

Sbahle Mpisane's family and friends have organised a prayer and fitness session.
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

Itumeleng Khune asks for divine intervention on behalf of his queen, Sbahle Mpisane

Itumeleng Khune has asked God to help heal Sbahle.
TshisaLIVE
4 days ago

DJ Sbu on loading ProKid's albums to iTunes this week & being labeled an 'opportunist'

"I am making good money with my other companies, I don't have to make off anyone," said DJ Sbu on loading ProKid's albums to iTunes.
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

Most read

  1. ProKid’s family performs traditional ceremony at his 'side-chick's' apartment TshisaLIVE
  2. WATCH | Nonhle Thema returns to TV for one night & the internet goes mal TshisaLIVE
  3. #SofaSlahlane stripper says he will teach Mzansi guys 'how to be men' TshisaLIVE
  4. BLING'D UP! Sophie Ndaba & hubby Max Lichaba flaunt their diamond-encrusted ... TshisaLIVE
  5. Zola Hashatsi blasts celebs who 'came to be famous' at ProKid’s memorial TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

End of an era: Aretha Franklin dies at 76
High school pupil bust being drunk at school
X