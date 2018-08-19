TshisaLIVE

WATCH | ProKid's widow overcome with emotion as she bids her final goodbye to him

19 August 2018 - 13:12 By Karishma Thakurdin and CHRIZELDA KEKANA
ProKid's widow Ayanda was overcome with emotion.
ProKid's widow Ayanda was overcome with emotion.
Image: Julia Madibogo

ProKid's widow Ayanda had to be consoled by family members as she was taken to his gravesite to bid a final farewell to him. 

Ayanda wept uncontrollably as she was assisted to where her husband has been laid to rest. 

Mourners have gathered at Heroes Acre at Westpark Cemetery, which is Pro's final resting place. 

It has been an emotional day for ProKid's loved ones who have been trying to pick up the pieces since his death on August 8. 

Earlier on Sunday morning mourners gathered at the UJ Soweto Campus where he was honoured with a funeral service. 

The programmed was filled with touching tributes from friends, family and industry colleagues. 

A heartfelt letter was read out on behalf of Ayanda in which she described her pain and gave the rest of the country into the love they shared. 

"I love you in this lifetime and I will love you in the next," read one of her quotes. 

WATCH | ProKid's wife Ayanda pours her heart out in emotional letter

"I love you in this life and I'll love you in the next," she said.
