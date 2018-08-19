WATCH | ProKid's widow overcome with emotion as she bids her final goodbye to him
ProKid's widow Ayanda had to be consoled by family members as she was taken to his gravesite to bid a final farewell to him.
Ayanda wept uncontrollably as she was assisted to where her husband has been laid to rest.
Mourners have gathered at Heroes Acre at Westpark Cemetery, which is Pro's final resting place.
Prokid's wife Ayanda is comforted as she breaks down #ProKidFuneral pic.twitter.com/vij2st5rxJ— TshisaLIVE (@TshisaLIVE) August 19, 2018
Prokid's wife Ayanda is comforted by family members #ProKidFuneral pic.twitter.com/JcRamQcPN8— TshisaLIVE (@TshisaLIVE) August 19, 2018
Prokid's widow Ayanda inconsolable as she is carried to say her final goodbyes #ProKidFuneral @SowetanLIVE pic.twitter.com/MHjzuHegaM— Julia Madibogo (@Julia_Maite) August 19, 2018
It has been an emotional day for ProKid's loved ones who have been trying to pick up the pieces since his death on August 8.
Earlier on Sunday morning mourners gathered at the UJ Soweto Campus where he was honoured with a funeral service.
The programmed was filled with touching tributes from friends, family and industry colleagues.
A heartfelt letter was read out on behalf of Ayanda in which she described her pain and gave the rest of the country into the love they shared.
"I love you in this lifetime and I will love you in the next," read one of her quotes.