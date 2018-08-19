TshisaLIVE

WATCH LIVE | ProKid will be laid to rest today

19 August 2018 - 09:14 By Karishma Thakurdin and CHRIZELDA KEKANA

Hundreds of mourners have gathered at the UJ Soweto Campus on Sunday morning to bid farewell to hip-hop veteran ProKid. 

The rapper will be laid to rest at Heroes Acre at Westpark Cemetery after the service. 

The stage at the campus auditorium has been beautifully adorned in green and yellow, with white flowers and gigantic pictures of ProKid. 

The mood at the service is sombre as family members remember him with touching tributes. 

On the programme of speakers today a letter from ProKid's mom and wife Ayanda will be read out later. 

ProKid died on August 8 after suffering a seizure. Last Thursday the entire hip-hop industry united to honour him with a fitting memorial service filled with electric performances and heartfelt speeches from the likes of AKA, Maggz and Slikour. 

