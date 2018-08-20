'I do believe I'm quite annoying' - Survivor SA winner Tom Swartz

He may have walked away with R1-million after winning the title of the ultimate survivor, but Tom Swartz also took home another title: The most annoying guy on TV.

From licking his fingers ( a lot ) when the tribes got food, to guzzling down everything in sight and never knowing when to "shut-up," Tom got more than a few eye rolls on Survivor SA: Philippines.

"I do believe I'm quiet annoying. Looking at it on TV I think to myself: 'Oh my word, I should have kept quiet. Or why did I react they way I did?'"