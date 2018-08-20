'I do believe I'm quite annoying' - Survivor SA winner Tom Swartz
He may have walked away with R1-million after winning the title of the ultimate survivor, but Tom Swartz also took home another title: The most annoying guy on TV.
From licking his fingers ( a lot ) when the tribes got food, to guzzling down everything in sight and never knowing when to "shut-up," Tom got more than a few eye rolls on Survivor SA: Philippines.
"I do believe I'm quiet annoying. Looking at it on TV I think to myself: 'Oh my word, I should have kept quiet. Or why did I react they way I did?'"
Crazy and amazing: Tom's first thoughts after leaving the #SurvivorSA stage! pic.twitter.com/NzRIL1KOY2— Survivor_SA (@Survivor_SA) August 16, 2018
But despite his competitors all pretty much hating him, the jury voted Tom as their ultimate survivor.
After the big announcement was made, he ran off stage and engulfed his wife in a massive bear hug and kissed her.
"I want to buy a house for my family so we always have a home," he told TshisaLIVE after the live announcement in Cape Town.
About breaking his word and voting out Werner, something he said he would never do, Tom is at peace with his decision.
"If I didn’t go back on my word I would have lost a million rand and wouldn't be standing in front you tonight with a million richer."
His rival, Jeanne Michel said she was surprised at some of the moves the other contestants played as she watched the episodes air on TV.
"I thought I was playing strong and outplaying everybody. But actually I wasn't and it was surprising to watch that unfold on screen.
You think you can play the game better? Well, Survivor season 7 entries are open. So get ready.