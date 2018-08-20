IN MEMES | OPW makoti waited 14 years for her hubby to return
"It could never be us," said most of Twitter.
Mapula and Tshepho asked OPW to document their wedding and the start of the second chapter of their love story. This after they got married but were separated for 14 years when Tshepho relocated to Dubai.
Twitter was in shock after it was revealed that Mapula waited for Tshepho for over a decade raising his children alone, while he was busy "living his best life" in Dubai.
Mapula spent 14 whole years as a single woman and mother, only for Tshepho to return and ask her to marry him, just months later.
Meanwhile, Twitter was still stuck on the fact that he was gone for 14 years because firstly...
- We don't even wait for the microwave to get to 14 seconds when we reheat our lunch.
- Waiting for a text reply on WhatsApp for more than 14 minutes, means the relationship is in ICU.
- Screw 14 days, 14 minutes of the silent treatment from bae qualifies as a breakup.
The memes were hilarious.
#OurPerfectWedding Can't even forgive a guy for mizing my text for 14 minutes and this one is forgiving one for leaving her for 14 years? pic.twitter.com/S7mHQmK2Lq— Jess 👑 (@KgetjaJess) August 19, 2018
Makoti is strong. I don't think I have it in me to wait 14 years for someone while raising our kids. If you want to go leave,just don't come back. #OurPerfectWedding #opwmzansi pic.twitter.com/RPIoXU9lAr— It's that August glow.🌻 (@paballo_patsa) August 19, 2018
#OurPerfectWedding where does "bekezela" stop kanti? 14 years yonke waiting for someone whose carrying on with his life! ANGEKE!!!! pic.twitter.com/jiTHEdtcXa— Rare gem (@Nobantu_JM) August 19, 2018
The way she makes 14 years sound like 14 seconds lol never #OurPerfectWedding pic.twitter.com/tLR2kFFe2W— Luscious🇿🇦 (@LusciousJwoww) August 19, 2018
He did everything he wanted to do in those 14 years,now makoti is happy "because he's not met anyone like her." He came back to her. Ai #OurPerfectWedding #opwmzansi pic.twitter.com/GGxwhHsciD— It's that August glow.🌻 (@paballo_patsa) August 19, 2018
#OurPerfectWedding today's episode made "14 years" famous 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/hPaC0Jgncb— Auma🎀 (@aumzan) August 19, 2018
#OurPerfectWedding this poor lady had to wait 14 years and beg this MF to come home and raise the kids 🚮 pic.twitter.com/JEMFQ4gQzt— 👑Kgošigadi👑 (@koki_mash95) August 19, 2018
#OurPerfectWedding 14 years kaofela 😯 🙆Phela this days In a relationship, silent treatment for more than 48 hours qualifies as a breakup.😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/COuPknxkhg— Tshepiso🇿🇦 (@Tshepi_smith) August 19, 2018
I just love Makoti's honesty that in the 14 years, there were others Evaluating Isphithiphithi 🍑🍑.. 😂🤣😆 #OPW #OurPerfectWedding pic.twitter.com/FN9sLTOjDP— Thobela Maponya ✊🏾✊🏾 (@ThobelaMaponya) August 19, 2018
Ladies if any man tries to come back & marry you after knowing you for over 14 years. Mmotse gore FOTSEK!!!!!! #OurPerfectWedding pic.twitter.com/F5nTBGlL1P— Neferneferuaten♛ (@luciaralepobe) August 19, 2018
People wait for their baes for 14years, that time rena we get mad when someone takes 14 seconds to reply to your text... Lmao 😂😂😂😂#OurPerfectWedding pic.twitter.com/4F2HEwtKSl— Lebo (@lebo_070) August 19, 2018
Meanwhile makoti showed the world why uBrother came back after 14 years!
Watch!
After 14 years Tshepo came back because of this.....😒#OurPerfectWedding pic.twitter.com/zfcuO0IlhN— Mmadikgosi Matshego (@Mmadikgosi_23) August 19, 2018