IN MEMES | Twitter's blown away by the plot twists on The Herd

Yhu! The secrets keep coming out one by one...

20 August 2018 - 09:58 By Chrizelda Kekana
Sello Maake ka Ncube and Winnie Ntshaba are giving a five star performance in The Herd.
Image: Via Twitter/Mzansi Magic

After Sunday night's episode of The Herd viewers realised that they were never ready for the plot twists and secrets that come to light. 

The witchcraft alone has been enough to keep Twitter glued to their screens. It's A LOT!

In fact, fans are usually glued to two screens - the television and the cellphone. The Sunday night drama tops the Twitter trends list every week and people can't get enough of the great acting and thrilling storyline.

Tweeps are also convinced that Lwandle may be MaMangadi's daughter. Of course they don't know this for a fact but when they saw MaMangadi's reflection in "death fire" instead of Lwandle, they knew something was up!

They had just the right memes for it.

