Is it too early to have faves? Here’s who Twitter has named the Idols SA winner

20 August 2018 - 09:51 By Kyle Zeeman
Thando slayed on Idols SA.
Image: Via Mzansi Magic

Idols SA has reached the final 16 and already the streets are out here declaring winners and handing out trophies.

The talent show is heating up, with more spine-tingling performances than many of us can handle.

So maybe it's time, like Twitter suggests, we pack it all up and save our airtime by declaring a winner already.

But the problem is who do we choose? 

If Twitter is to be believed, these are the contestants most likely to be celebrating come the season finale.

King B 

King B is an early favourite with his outgoing personality and electric voice. The dude has most of Mzansi captivated, and it's not just because of his dramatic moves on stage 😂.

Thando

She may be shy but she made everyone sit up and listen with some brilliant performances. 

Mthokozisi

Mthokozisi is another contestant that fans think is struggling a little with self-belief. Still, he is a beast on stage.

His story of coming up from trials and hardships had people relating to him but will it be enough to take the crown?

There's also been love for other contestants on the show. Which one is your fave?

