Is it too early to have faves? Here’s who Twitter has named the Idols SA winner
Idols SA has reached the final 16 and already the streets are out here declaring winners and handing out trophies.
The talent show is heating up, with more spine-tingling performances than many of us can handle.
So maybe it's time, like Twitter suggests, we pack it all up and save our airtime by declaring a winner already.
But the problem is who do we choose?
If Twitter is to be believed, these are the contestants most likely to be celebrating come the season finale.
King B
King B is an early favourite with his outgoing personality and electric voice. The dude has most of Mzansi captivated, and it's not just because of his dramatic moves on stage 😂.
Yes KING B👑 he's in top 16🏄💯💟❤😋#IdolsSA pic.twitter.com/AVMPDndInS— NO1 KINGB_IDOLS FAN❤ (@ompathendo) August 19, 2018
#IdolsSA King B has got the personality for days.👌👌 pic.twitter.com/PHu8Avj137— Mafoko Mokwena (@mafokomokwena) August 19, 2018
Either King B is gonna win or be a runner up. Mark my words@IdolsSA#IdolsSA pic.twitter.com/Ulxjl8XVhh— 🏰TheFreshPrinceOfSene-K🏰 (@ThusoMosoeunya2) August 19, 2018
Hayibo am I the onlyone who see a resemblance on these two?? Even personality yazi nje 😘#IdolsSA pic.twitter.com/lG16BeCOrB— Akhonah (@ladyamncadi) August 19, 2018
Thando
She may be shy but she made everyone sit up and listen with some brilliant performances.
A decent effort by Thando but it seems her nerves still got in the way of fully impressing the #IdolsSA judges— Idols South Africa (@IdolsSA) August 12, 2018
Click for her full performance
I’m behind you all the way 😍#IdolsSA pic.twitter.com/YnaoRKlAjn— 👸 @miss_neyjoans (@miss_neyjoans) August 20, 2018
#IdolsSA my Thando made it 😭😭😭😭💜 pic.twitter.com/CTxcveEAj2— Letlhogonolo Tau (@__Tlhogii) August 19, 2018
Oh thanks God my Thando is in too #IdolsSA pic.twitter.com/83RJAfCHum— IG: 👑MaZet👑 (@zandilisous) August 19, 2018
I think Thando is gonna grow on me #IdolsSA pic.twitter.com/eLN1VVbMwy— IG:posh_sadaka 🇿🇦 (@Posh_RP) August 19, 2018
#IdolsSA I love Thando and her personality, I don't even understand what's the vibe about her personality. She is like that 🙄.— Sandy Mpe (@Sandy87659498) August 19, 2018
Mthokozisi
Mthokozisi is another contestant that fans think is struggling a little with self-belief. Still, he is a beast on stage.
His story of coming up from trials and hardships had people relating to him but will it be enough to take the crown?
It breaks my heart when they talk about Mthokozisi's shoes situation 💔 Happy he made it to top 16 #IdolsSA pic.twitter.com/An5PcXXl5r— plume (@iamtshepo___) August 19, 2018
Thank you judges for giving Idols for giving Mthokozisi this opportunity to maje it to the top 16— Peace Brian (@PeaceBrian93) August 19, 2018
Hoping he simply just improves with his confidence #TelkomFam #IdolsSA pic.twitter.com/1tR3DrmzVg
#IdolsSA this Mthokozisi guy is playing with the Judges emotions, im watching him. pic.twitter.com/syvjSXjhe9— mbuyiselo (@mbuyiselodeyi) August 19, 2018
#IdolsSA I will vote for this guy until the end 💔😭🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/0hVCoaL46g— Masentle 🌈 Monaheng (@bbm_masentle) August 19, 2018
There's also been love for other contestants on the show. Which one is your fave?
I'm rooting for Yanga, Xae, Wattahmelon, Thando, Nosipho, King B & Victor #IdolsSA— The Eternal Dreamer (@Busisiwe_Rowzie) August 19, 2018
I'm in it for XAE, Nosipho & King B 🙏😉😄💞💞— 👑Bonginkosi B* Mbele👑 (@BongiBMbele) August 19, 2018
You? #IdolsSA pic.twitter.com/EU8zHhuKpd
Xae TOP 16 who's happy #IdolsSA #TelkomFam pic.twitter.com/v0LIdcqabV— Cybertron™®⚡ (@Sv3nathi_SA) August 19, 2018
She is fun ,young , we love her, she is all that 🔥😘 Quick reminder why she made it to the #IdolsSATop16 @therealnocy_jay #idolsNosipho #TeamNosipho #IdolsSA #MondayMotivation pic.twitter.com/FYir6EA5t5— IdolsSA Nosipho silinda (@TeamNosipho) August 20, 2018
#IdolsSA I can't choose between Xae, Nosipho, Ntokozo, Watermelon and Thando.😤💟💟❤— #RemedyOfABrokenHeart (@bongiwe_jele) August 19, 2018