Man caught napping on Simba Mhere’s grave
A man attending the burial of hip-hop veteran ProKid on Sunday has caused a social media storm after he was photographed taking a nap on the late Simba Mhere's tombstone.
The man was among mourners at Westpark Cemetery in Johannesburg, where ProKid was laid to rest after an emotional funeral service. Pictures of the man lying on the tombstone went viral on Twitter.
TshisaLIVE was at the gravesite and witnessed the man being carried out by some of his friends. The unknown man seemed to be disoriented.
A picture of the man napping on the stone while shielding his eyes from the sun was shared on social media on Sunday as the nation mourned the death of ProKid with an emotional funeral service.
It was reposted by music boss DJ Cleo, who slammed the man's behaviour.
Why people feel the need to drink to a funeral in This heat, and then end up acting like this 😡😡😡 #PROkidFuneral pic.twitter.com/UlWgG5Ug66— www.djcleo.co.za (@djcleo1) August 19, 2018
Shocked social media users took to Twitter to add their voice to the outrage and claimed he was disrespectful for doing so.
Dude sleeping on Simba's grave like he is at home.#PROKIDfuneral pic.twitter.com/u7ycp6oDAB— Tendai Joe (@Tendaijoe) August 19, 2018
Hey wena ,have respect for the dead and their resting place.. this dude all laid out on #SimbaMhere grave while attending #ProKidFuneral pic.twitter.com/m0O0YAvKJX— Moe Chanda (@MoeChanda) August 19, 2018
This fool needs to get off Simba's grave! That is our Simba! He is disrespecting Simba and Pro 😡— B ❤👑 (@Mpiloe_Cabeka) August 19, 2018
😂😂 somebody please come get your uncle pic.twitter.com/vJf4KTcyWa— Benley (@BenleyLebohang) August 19, 2018
When we were younger we were told not to even point at a grave with a finger but with a fist. Sekulalwa kuwo ngoku. Uwoh!!— Zomzi.G (@zomzigon) August 19, 2018
Thas hangover frm the Vigil pic.twitter.com/dg5QHyJOWP— IG:@_thembasto 🇿🇼🇧🇼 (@_thembasto) August 19, 2018
Others also called out the photographer, saying he should have told the man to get off the grave.
Instead of telling the man to get off Simba's grave we take a picture and come here to act woke🙄— Nomsa (@nomsa_kumalo) August 19, 2018
We must stop judging other people, this guy is tired.— William Phager Banda (@William67703136) August 19, 2018
Why do we respect the dead more than the living? Just out of curiosity pic.twitter.com/fNxqQcPNMp— W•O•M•A•N•I•S•T (@mpiloyethu_) August 19, 2018