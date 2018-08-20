TshisaLIVE

Nicki Minaj drills Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott - Twitter ain't impressed

20 August 2018 - 07:21 By Jessica Levitt
Nicki Minaj is not impressed with a whole buncha people.
Image: AFP/Valerie Macon

Nicki Minaj just missed out on taking the number spot in the US with her new album, Queen and damn, did the musician take shots.

Nicki took to her Twitter page to fire cannon balls at Kylie Jenner and her baby Stormi, Travis Scott and Spotify.

Yeah, no-one was left out. Here's a snapshot.

Kylie, Stormi and Travis

Travis

Spotify

Nicki has been trending in SA and people have obvs not missed the fact that it was Travis Scott who walked away with the number one spot. With over 100k tweets about Nicki, y'all are already in the mood for Monday.

