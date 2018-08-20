Nicki Minaj drills Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott - Twitter ain't impressed
Nicki Minaj just missed out on taking the number spot in the US with her new album, Queen and damn, did the musician take shots.
Nicki took to her Twitter page to fire cannon balls at Kylie Jenner and her baby Stormi, Travis Scott and Spotify.
Yeah, no-one was left out. Here's a snapshot.
Kylie, Stormi and Travis
I put my blood sweat & tears in writing a dope album only for Travis Scott to have Kylie Jenner post a tour pass telling ppl to come see her & Stormi. lol. Im actually laughing. #Queen broke the record of being number 1 in 86 countries. Thank Jesus & thank you to my fans.— QUEEN (@NICKIMINAJ) August 19, 2018
Travis
Travis sold over 50K of these. With no requirement of redeeming the album! With no dates for a tour, etc. I spoke to him. He knows he doesn’t have the #1 album this week. I love my fans for the #1 album in AMERICA! I’ll explain on #QueenRadio 4 albums in, #1 in 86 countries ♥️ pic.twitter.com/CiYEuczgm3— QUEEN (@NICKIMINAJ) August 19, 2018
Spotify
Spotify put drake’s face on every playlist but told me they’d have to teach me a lesson for playing my music 10 mins early on #QueenRadio. Even tho they’ve been giving away my music for free for years & I am one of the top Spotify artists of all time.— QUEEN (@NICKIMINAJ) August 19, 2018
Nicki has been trending in SA and people have obvs not missed the fact that it was Travis Scott who walked away with the number one spot. With over 100k tweets about Nicki, y'all are already in the mood for Monday.
“Travis Scott debuts at #1 this week”— Marcus the Barb? (@Marcus_Sniffles) August 20, 2018
Nicki Minaj:
pic.twitter.com/2je7Hn0J24
Nicki Minaj confronting stormi at the VMA's pic.twitter.com/XQU3VGJBC2— James 💮 (@jvmesx) August 19, 2018
Nicki Minaj like... "Travis Scott purposely impregnated Kylie last year so he can drop his album this year and then have Kylie go on Instagram to tell the world to see her and their baby on tour to boost his album sales. I REALLY HAVE THE #1 ALBUM!" pic.twitter.com/QcJuiPfhFP— The Dude (@Dibiase_ca) August 19, 2018
Bruh someone please tell me Nicki Minaj isn’t blaming a baby for weak album sales— IGZ (@igzrap) August 20, 2018
Wasn’t Beyoncé just saying fuck you to Spotify?— The Minaj Company (@theminajcompany) August 20, 2018
And didn’t Taylor Swift take her music off Spotify and criticized the app?
But Now that Nicki Minaj speaking about Spotify being messy with her music it’s a big problem?
Nicki Minaj damn near 40years old blaming the baby stormi for her weak album sales— 1G (@_1Geez) August 19, 2018