Prince Kaybee 'worried' over imposter problem -'They could do worse things like human trafficking'
Muso Prince Kaybee has been left shaken by an imposter who is pretending to be him and arranging to meet up with people.
In the past several of Mzansi's celebs including Penny Penny and Zahara have all been hit by a wave of fraudsters who have been falsely using their name to try to score money from unsuspecting friends and fans.
But it looks like Prince Kaybee's problems may be even worse.
The Charlotte hitmaker took to Instagram on Sunday to post a conversation between a person pretending to be him and someone in East London.
In the conversation, "Prince Kaybee" asks the man if they could meet up and "organise good chicks". He also claims that "money is not a problem".
My manager just sent me this..., what worries me more about this is that this person can do even worse things like human trafficking🤷🏾♂️. You’d think you going to meet Prince Kaybee and find out its the end of your life☹️. Look out for such scams Guess this comes with being famous... #Banomoya
Prince Kaybee slammed the person and said the situation could turn into a nightmare really quickly.
"What worries me more about this is that this person can do even worse things like human trafficking. You’d think you going to meet Prince Kaybee and find out it's the end of your life."
He went on to warn fans about the scam and told people to be alert to suspicious behaviour from people claiming to be him.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Prince Kaybee's manager Bangi Msikinya said they wanted to take action against the person but could not identify the imposter.
"The person changed their name and WhatsApp profile picture to Prince Kaybee so we cannot see their number. A picture (of the conversation) was posted to Facebook and so we want to make everyone aware that it is not Prince Kaybee and people must be careful."