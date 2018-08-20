Prince Kaybee 'worried' over imposter problem -'They could do worse things like human trafficking'

Muso Prince Kaybee has been left shaken by an imposter who is pretending to be him and arranging to meet up with people.

In the past several of Mzansi's celebs including Penny Penny and Zahara have all been hit by a wave of fraudsters who have been falsely using their name to try to score money from unsuspecting friends and fans.

But it looks like Prince Kaybee's problems may be even worse.

The Charlotte hitmaker took to Instagram on Sunday to post a conversation between a person pretending to be him and someone in East London.

In the conversation, "Prince Kaybee" asks the man if they could meet up and "organise good chicks". He also claims that "money is not a problem".