TshisaLIVE

Prince Kaybee 'worried' over imposter problem -'They could do worse things like human trafficking'

20 August 2018 - 12:24 By Kyle Zeeman
Prince Kaybee has exposed a imposter pretending to be him.
Prince Kaybee has exposed a imposter pretending to be him.
Image: Via Instagram

Muso Prince Kaybee has been left shaken by an imposter who is pretending to be him and arranging to meet up with people.

In the past several of Mzansi's celebs including Penny Penny and Zahara have all been hit by a wave of fraudsters who have been falsely using their name to try to score money from unsuspecting friends and fans. 

But it looks like Prince Kaybee's problems may be even worse.

The Charlotte hitmaker took to Instagram on Sunday to post a conversation between a person pretending to be him and someone in East London.

In the conversation, "Prince Kaybee" asks the man if they could meet up and "organise good chicks". He also claims that "money is not a problem".

Prince Kaybee slammed the person and said the situation could turn into a nightmare really quickly.

"What worries me more about this is that this person can do even worse things like human trafficking. You’d think you going to meet Prince Kaybee and find out it's the end of your life."

He went on to warn fans about the scam and told people to be alert to suspicious behaviour from people claiming to be him.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Prince Kaybee's manager Bangi Msikinya said they wanted to take action against the person but could not identify the imposter.

"The person changed their name and WhatsApp profile picture to Prince Kaybee so we cannot see their number. A picture (of the conversation) was posted to Facebook and so we want to make everyone aware that it is not Prince Kaybee and people must be careful."

Buhle Mkhize takes action after imposter headache

Fashionista and international socialite Buhle Mkhize is a woman on a mission, a mission to bring an imposter to justice and have the scammer's page ...
TshisaLIVE
11 months ago

Nasty C lifts the lid on R30k 'feature' scam

Nasty C has warned his followers of a scammer who is using the rapper's name to try and con fans out of their hard-earned cash.The conman had ...
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago

Hackers terrorise Itumeleng Khune's bae Sbahle Mpisane

Itumeleng Khune's girlfriend Sbahle Mpisane just can't seem to shake off hackers. The fitness expert has been left frustrated after fraudsters once ...
TshisaLIVE
2 years ago

Most read

  1. ProKid’s family performs traditional ceremony at his 'side-chick's' apartment TshisaLIVE
  2. Basetsana Kumalo serves heat on vacay TshisaLIVE
  3. WATCH | Nonhle Thema returns to TV for one night & the internet goes mal TshisaLIVE
  4. ProKid's wife breaks her silence: 'I'm numb by the situation' TshisaLIVE
  5. WATCH | Here's the vid Ciara shot in Soweto TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Four challenges the state capture inquiry faced before it even started
‘There was no black man with a balaclava’: Henri van Breda denied leave to ...
X