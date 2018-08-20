WATCH | Three heartfelt moments from ProKid's final send-off

ProKid's family, friends and fans found themselves caught between overwhelming sadness and a sense of celebration for a life well lived at the final send-off of 'Soweto's Number One Boy', Linda "ProKid" Mkhize.

The UJ Soweto Campus was filled to capacity on Sunday as people came to say their final goodbyes to ProKid, who died on August 8 after having a severe seizure.

HUGE LOSS TO SA HIP-HOP

For the most part, despite their best efforts to elevate the mood in song, Pro's friends, family and fans' faces showed sadness and deep hurt whenever it hit them that Pro was really gone.

At 37 years old, Pro was relatively young and many of the speakers spoke about how much he had achieved and how much more they believed he still had to give.

Slikour made the congregation understand the void Pro was leaving in the hip-hop industry, he was the guy who finally made South Africans what this "hip hop thing" was all about.