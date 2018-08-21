TshisaLIVE

Brooke Logan headed to Mzansi next month

21 August 2018
Popular The Bold and the Beautiful actress, Katherine Kelly Lang aka Brooke Logan is headed to our shores early next month. 

SABC 3 made the exciting announcement through a statement on Tuesday morning. 

Katherine, who has been with the soapie since it aired more than three decades ago has captured fans across the globe with through her character, Brooke's turbulent love life. 

While in Mzansi, 'Brooke' will visit fans, visit historic sites and part of her personal journey will compete in the grueling  Ironman Championships in Port Elizabeth on Saturday, September 1. 

You can hook up with Brooke on September 5 at Menlyn Mall at 11 am and at Maponya Mall at 2pm. 

