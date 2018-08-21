Cardi B steals the show with her post-baby hotness at the #VMAs
Just over a month since Cardi B gave birth to Kulture Kiari Cephus, the Bodak Yellow hitmaker stole the show at the 2018 VMAs on Monday night.
In addition to winning the Best New Artist awards Cardi opened the show, holding a bundle in her arms, appearing to be carrying her baby.
Can we also talk about how fine Cardi B looked?
Cardi B looks stunning on the red carpet of the #VMAs tonight! 😍 pic.twitter.com/p2k1wzNK6b— EMCEE (@emceenetwork) August 20, 2018
The rapper's second outfit also served major fire.
Congrats to Cardi B on winning “Best New Artist” at the 2018 #VMAs 💕 pic.twitter.com/diqJWve3iz— MEFeater Magazine (@mefeater) August 21, 2018
And of course, in true Cardi B style she oozed confidence.
After Nicki Minaj’s comments last week, I can’t help but think Cardi B was directing this at Nicki. #VMAs pic.twitter.com/N2sx8HhC6K— Graeme O'Neil (@GraemeONeil) August 21, 2018
Okay, okay enough about Cardi because the pink carpet was actually packing a lot of heat.
Other stunners include: Nicki Minaj, Ashanti and Kylie Jenner.
THE RAP QUEEN AND HER AWARD TONIGHT. 💕 #VMAS pic.twitter.com/Ia22STOc4E— minaj. (@HARDWHlTE) August 21, 2018
I’m just here for the lewks 🙌🏽 #VMAs pic.twitter.com/DgarOoy1fs— She's Candid (@shescandid) August 21, 2018
#VMAs LOVE @KylieJenner @trvisXX pic.twitter.com/C8XKeyngRn— Kris & Kardashian (@KrissJenner) August 21, 2018
Permanent #mood = @Camila_Cabello at the #VMAs! Twirl it! https://t.co/OAdbGkIW4M pic.twitter.com/1gm7jtCvq2— ExtraTV (@extratv) August 21, 2018