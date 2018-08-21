TshisaLIVE

Cardi B steals the show with her post-baby hotness at the #VMAs

21 August 2018 - 10:23 By Chrizelda Kekana
Cardi B at the the VMAs.
Cardi B at the the VMAs.
Image: Instagram/Cardi B

Just over a month since Cardi B gave birth to Kulture Kiari Cephus, the Bodak Yellow hitmaker stole the show at the 2018 VMAs on Monday night. 

In addition to winning the Best New Artist awards Cardi opened the show, holding a bundle in her arms, appearing to be carrying her baby.

Can we also talk about how fine Cardi B looked? 

The rapper's second outfit also served major fire.  

And of course, in true Cardi B style she oozed confidence.  

Okay, okay enough about Cardi because the pink carpet was actually packing a lot of heat.

Other stunners include: Nicki Minaj, Ashanti and Kylie Jenner.

DJ Sbu on what 'handing over ProKid's masters' to his family actually means

It means TS Records will no longer pocket a single cent from ProKid's music.
TshisaLIVE
6 hours ago

Lebo M gushes over his bae: You dropped joy when one had lost all hope

"What do you give one who has given you so much more with just a smile," said Lebo M.
TshisaLIVE
7 hours ago

Prince Kaybee 'worried' over imposter problem -'They could do worse things like human trafficking'

Prince Kaybee has warned his followers about the imposter.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

ProKid’s 'colourful' tombstone cost an estimated R100k to make

It is a one of a kind tombstone, for a one of kind rapper.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | ProKid's widow overcome with emotion as she bids her final goodbye to ... TshisaLIVE
  2. WATCH | ProKid's wife Ayanda pours her heart out in emotional letter TshisaLIVE
  3. IN PICTURES | Fitting final farewell for ProKid TshisaLIVE
  4. WATCH LIVE | ProKid will be laid to rest today TshisaLIVE
  5. ProKid's family deny 'side-chick' was banned from funeral - report TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

CCTV video shows moment of Genoa bridge collapse
Four challenges the state capture inquiry faced before it even started
X