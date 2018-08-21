IN MEMES | Twitter is totes over The Queen's Adelaide!

Twitter is completely gatvol over The Queen's Adelaide and her stinging words.

Since she arrived on The Queen, she's been annoying everyone with her random insults and loud voice. But more than her bossy personality, Adelaide has been tearing Thato down with words from her first day in the Maake household.

Twitter is not impressed with that and they feel she's actually abusing Thato and killing his self-esteem in the process. Tweeps are calling for her to hit the road.

Of course there was a steady stream of memes to express their irritation.