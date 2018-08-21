IN MEMES | Twitter is totes over The Queen's Adelaide!
Twitter is completely gatvol over The Queen's Adelaide and her stinging words.
Since she arrived on The Queen, she's been annoying everyone with her random insults and loud voice. But more than her bossy personality, Adelaide has been tearing Thato down with words from her first day in the Maake household.
Twitter is not impressed with that and they feel she's actually abusing Thato and killing his self-esteem in the process. Tweeps are calling for her to hit the road.
Of course there was a steady stream of memes to express their irritation.
OK Adelaide, ur time is up. U depressing thato wa rona #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/weIpSHFIfY— Reshoketswe ledwaba (@shoxled) August 20, 2018
#TheQueenMzansi okay Adelaide why are still here 😒? pic.twitter.com/tyhI17vyXs— PalesaBontle Mahlodi (@Mahlodi54876241) August 20, 2018
Adelaide please ngeke😰😰#TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/Y1ucg7uWMP— @OfficialCam_EazySA (@Cam_EazyEC) August 20, 2018
Now people are leaving because of Adelaide...? agaaa maan! Ga re bone waitse...#TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/0GJpnhUOPv— Mosa Seshibe 🦄♡ (@_Mosankie) August 21, 2018
Adelaide... #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/ayp1gB6NO4— Mosa Seshibe 🦄♡ (@_Mosankie) August 21, 2018
Adelaide is loud n irritating yoh ✋😴 #TheQueenMzansi #mzansimagic pic.twitter.com/Aut0xQysME— UpcomingEngineerT (@TBOY101MOLEFE) August 21, 2018
#TheQueenMzansi@Connie_Ferguson Yhoo Adelaide part is boring, she's always making noise nje. pic.twitter.com/4pZcAbFDbp— TSHEGO (@tshegodegal) August 20, 2018
#TheQueenMzansi Heiii!! Bazelwane selo ba re ke Adelaide...yerrrr pic.twitter.com/5aqEC96XYw— tumelo tlhame98 (@tumelo_tlhame) August 20, 2018
#TheQueenMzansi Adelaide is worse than Mamiki pic.twitter.com/6UMP25k74I— MzurÂ 💎😎 (@MzuraVanie) August 20, 2018
#TheQueenMzansi Adelaide should leave my favorite programme pic.twitter.com/5jx184fZuY— S'fiso Cataleya (@SifisoSekhosana) August 20, 2018