Lebo M gushes over his bae: You dropped joy when one had lost all hope

21 August 2018 - 07:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Lebo M and his bae Mel have been travelling the world together.
Image: Via Lebo M's Instagram

Music producer and Lion King boss Lebo M can't stop gushing over his bae Mel Ntsala, telling her that she brought joy into his life when he had "lost all hope".

The star took to Instagram to pay tribute to Mel on her birthday and reveal how she managed to capture his heart. 

"Where do I begin I mean, how do you celebrate someone that more than six months ago dropped a bomb of joy in your world, when one had lost all hope? What do you give one who has given you so much more with just a smile?" he wrote. 

He added that people should be grateful for "another chance at love and never lose faith".

Speaking to Sowetan two months ago, the couple revealed they had met at a friend's house but were not planning to get married anytime soon.

"We met at the house of a mutual friend. We are very happy with our relationship as it is and we have no marriage plans. Not now or in the future".

Lebo M has previously dated Generations actress Zoe Mthiyane, with whom he has a daughter. The couple ended their engagement in 2016.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE late last year, Lebo M hit back at the constant media reports about his private life, claiming the country should be focused on the "blesser culture" it has instead of judging him.

"I think we need national therapy. We are a society that condones and glorifies a blesser, which, in my view, is sophisticated prostitution, and then a guy like me who has only been married four times [he married the same woman twice] becomes a villain. It's like a f*cken' taboo for me to build a family and try to build myself as an individual."

