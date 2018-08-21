Nasty C clears the air on reports he 'kicked a blesser off' stage in Zim
Nasty C's team have denied claims that the star had controversial Zimbabwe businessman and blesser Genius “Ginimbi” Kadungure escorted off stage at his show in Zimbabwe this past weekend.
Zimbabwe news and music publication stewartnyamayaro.co.zw claimed that Ginimbi was jumping around on stage and had to be escorted off after he apparently got a little too excited.
Twitter users seemingly tweeting from the event also weighed on Ginimbi's supposed antics on stage.
Vamwe vachitaura zvakaitika kwa Nasty C nekuzodzingwa kwa Ginimbi pa stage mumwe arikutsvaga kuti pane paakanyora serial number ye fone kuti aende kumapurisa😂— BlackArther_zw🇿🇼 (@arthermach) August 19, 2018
Kuita mari kwakanaka ,My guy Ginimbi kungoenda paStage vanhu vakutoita go crazy— Tinashe Muza🇿🇼 (@TMuzas) August 19, 2018
Asi nezuro ndakanyara, Mfana Nasty kudzinga Ginimbi pa stage hanzi its my moment!!!!!— BlackArther_zw🇿🇼 (@arthermach) August 19, 2018
Nasty C's team hit back, claiming that Ginimbi was not on stage and no incidents had been reported to them by the event's organisers.
"No one was kicked off stage because no one was on stage but Nasty C and his team. The entire stage was sweept and cleared of people by the stage manager before Nasty C's performance. No one but his team would be allowed on stage so we are not sure where the reports come from," Nasty C's manager Ayanda told TshisaLIVE.
He said that Nasty C was well received in Zimbabwe and was not harassed by anyone, including Ginimbi.
"He had a great show in Zimbabwe and we are looking forward to returning there in the future," he added.