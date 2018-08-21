TshisaLIVE

Nasty C clears the air on reports he 'kicked a blesser off' stage in Zim

21 August 2018 - 12:35 By Kyle Zeeman
Nasty C performed in Zimbabwe over the weekend.
Image: Via Nasty C's Instagram

Nasty C's team have denied claims that the star had controversial Zimbabwe businessman and blesser Genius “Ginimbi” Kadungure escorted off stage at his show in Zimbabwe this past weekend.

Zimbabwe news and music publication stewartnyamayaro.co.zw claimed that Ginimbi was jumping around on stage and had to be escorted off after he apparently got a little too excited.

Twitter users seemingly tweeting from the event also weighed on Ginimbi's supposed antics on stage.

Nasty C's team hit back, claiming that Ginimbi was not on stage and no incidents had been reported to them by the event's organisers.

"No one was kicked off stage because no one was on stage but Nasty C and his team. The entire stage was sweept and cleared of people by the stage manager before Nasty C's performance. No one but his team would be allowed on stage so we are not sure where the reports come from," Nasty C's manager Ayanda told TshisaLIVE.

He said that Nasty C was well received in Zimbabwe and was not harassed by anyone, including Ginimbi.

"He had a great show in Zimbabwe and we are looking forward to returning there in the future," he added.

