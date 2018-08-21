TshisaLIVE

Rose McGowan urges caution after #MeToo activist 'paid off accuser'

21 August 2018
Italian actress Asia Argento (left) and US singer and actress Rose McGowan (right) have both accused Harvey Weinstein of sexual assault.
One of the leading women behind the #MeToo campaign, Rose McGowan, has called on people not to make assumptions after the New York Times reported that Asia Argento, another leading activist in the movement, settled a sexual assault complaint filed against her by a young actor.

The New York Times reported Argento settled with fellow actor Jimmy Bennett after he accused her of sexually assaulting him in a hotel when he 17. The age of consent in California is 18.

The pair played a mother and son in a 2004 flick.

Argento was one of the first people to publicly name Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein, accusing him of raping her at the Cannes film festival in 1997 when was 21. Her comments sparked a flood of women coming forward to share their stories about Weinstein and resulted in the #MeToo movement. Weinstein has been indicted on sex crime accusations involving three women but has denied the charges.

These new allegations have caused a massive backlash against the campaign, but McGowan has publicly appealed to people to wait on more information.

Argento has refused to comment on the matter.

The New York Times said it received documents via an encrypted email by an unidentified party as well as a selfie of the two lying in bed together.

