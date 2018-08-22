AKA's business partner sets the record straight on 'bad blood' rumours at Beam Group

A wave of vacancies at AKA's Beam Group has resulted in rife speculation that there's loads of conflict going on behind closed doors but the rapper's partner, Prince Nyembe has shut down the claims.

"It's not a matter of the guys left. I think that's the misinterpretation that people are getting. Blaq Smith is still very much and will always be a part of us. People go into business and they work with people, they don't wanna just grow and try something new. I know there's people saying stuff happened between Blaq Smith and Kiernan or us... no nothing happened. The guys are okay, Kiernan always likes to empower people," Prince said on YFM.

Even though there's been rumours that AKA's road manager, Tshiamo Letshwene and photographer, Blaq Smith were shown the door, Prince insisted they were still part of the company.

Prince said the company was interested in seeing people explore all their capabilities and encouraged them to do so in and out of the company. Prince also addressed rumours that he and AKA weren't currently on the same page.

"I also heard... when I bump into people and they ask me what's going on there and if we (he and Kiernan) are okay. There's no fighting between me and Kiernan."