Can she catch a break? Thickleeyonce accused of 'pretending to love her fat body'

22 August 2018 - 13:13 By Chrizelda Kekana
Lesego "Thickleeyonce" Legobane is always under a microscope on Twitter for her weight.
Lesego "Thickleeyonce" Legobane is always under a microscope on Twitter for her weight.
Image: Instagram/Thickleeyonce

It seems like Twitter is determined to find fault in Thickleeyonce. If she's not being fat shamed, she's being dragged for 'losing weight'. 

Even though she's a constant target on Twitter, it's all like water off a duck's back for Thickleeyonce. 

Thickleeyonce, who was one of the celebs who stripped down for the Marie Claire naked issue penned a letter about body positivity.  

"#DearBody others may not understand why I walk around like you are covered in diamonds. They look at you and just see flaws; they don't understand the unconditional love I have for you. I am so happy that I am no longer at war with you; my acceptance of u has brought me peace," Thickleeyonce wrote.

But in true Twitter style, trolls accused Thickleeyonce of "pretending to love her fat body" because it seemed like she had lost weight. 

Thickleeyonce was shocked to say the least.

And the dragging continued regardless...

Thickleeyonce had a stinging reply ready because its not the first time she's been slapped with the claims. 

"These chats about me being on a weight loss journey are just BS & y’all need to cut it." 

Y'all.... let the girl live her life in her body, the way she wants to. Hao!

