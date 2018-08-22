Can she catch a break? Thickleeyonce accused of 'pretending to love her fat body'
It seems like Twitter is determined to find fault in Thickleeyonce. If she's not being fat shamed, she's being dragged for 'losing weight'.
Even though she's a constant target on Twitter, it's all like water off a duck's back for Thickleeyonce.
Thickleeyonce, who was one of the celebs who stripped down for the Marie Claire naked issue penned a letter about body positivity.
"#DearBody others may not understand why I walk around like you are covered in diamonds. They look at you and just see flaws; they don't understand the unconditional love I have for you. I am so happy that I am no longer at war with you; my acceptance of u has brought me peace," Thickleeyonce wrote.
But in true Twitter style, trolls accused Thickleeyonce of "pretending to love her fat body" because it seemed like she had lost weight.
Thickleeyonce was shocked to say the least.
What’s this about me losing weight / being on a weight loss journey? 😂— fat gal yonce (@ThickLeeyonce) August 21, 2018
Just read a tweet saying “I told y’all that girl hates herself and how she looks” how do you reach this conclusion 😂— fat gal yonce (@ThickLeeyonce) August 21, 2018
And the dragging continued regardless...
Good morning beautiful people.— Savage (@savage_RSA) August 22, 2018
If you are having a bad morning just know that there are people like ThickLeyoncee who are trying so hard to lose weight. pic.twitter.com/WV8PoQKKc1
ThickLeeyonce lost weight but she's still talking about being fat, I guess being fat is so depressing.— FAITH NKETSI (@FaithNketsi0) August 14, 2018
Thickleeyonce had a stinging reply ready because its not the first time she's been slapped with the claims.
"These chats about me being on a weight loss journey are just BS & y’all need to cut it."
2017 I was at my heaviest and I barely put on clothes last year! I was always on vacation in a swimsuit 🙆🏾♀️😭😍 and I enjoyed my new body so much 😋😋💛💛 (thread) pic.twitter.com/BC6b9xKJzz— fat gal yonce (@ThickLeeyonce) May 18, 2018
PS: these chats about me being on a weight loss journey are just BS & y’all need to cut it. This is me before my vac year, this is literally the size that I am today as well because I’m back to my regular boring life and eating habits. pic.twitter.com/EBnPQPBKIL— fat gal yonce (@ThickLeeyonce) May 18, 2018
Anyway, learn to love your body at whatever size it is, it’s good for your mental health and peace of mind 💛💛💛💛💛— fat gal yonce (@ThickLeeyonce) May 18, 2018