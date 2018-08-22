Euphonik thinks SA's entertainment industry is 'boring AF'
Euphonik got tongues wagging on Twitter on Tuesday after he shared his views about the current state of SA's entertainment industry.
The house music DJ has been in the club scene for over a decade and, in his opinion, it isn't as pumping as it used to be.
While the rest of us were enjoying some shut eye, Euphonik was pondering the state of affairs of Mzansi's party scene.
Euphonik didn't mince his words when he labelled the industry "boring AF".
Generally the entertainment industry in SA is either finished or boring AF. We are now just drawing blood from a stone.— Euphonik™♛ (@euphonik) August 21, 2018
The comments sparked a raging debate on his timeline as fans shared their opinions.
Times change,people grow,new markets come in,most people who listen to house hang around ekasi on weekends,they no longer go to clubs coz they’ve outgrown that njengoba sekukhona igenge yegqom nehip hop,they’re the ones who dominate the club scene now— Mthunzi Sibiya (@Mthunzi_zn) August 21, 2018
Club scene is dead. It's what he's saying cause he's from the generation which partied the most compared to what we have today— ★Bru van jou★ (@MashiZZa88) August 21, 2018
Fam... I do pencil sketches and paintings🎨— Heath Hlatshwayo (@HeathHlatshwayo) August 21, 2018
Like this one I did of Black Coffee pic.twitter.com/2jLYpZtWQy
My opinion is life has become very expensive for outgoing people and for people who are gunning for their goals in growing in the entertainment industry so some just grab on the first job they get in hope that they will pursue on their dreams at a later stage...— Phumelela Maseko (@PhumelelaMaseko) August 21, 2018
Entertainment has become a luxury in SA, people are struggling to get the most basic things and we are now drinking to ease the pressure. That affects people’s choices of entertainment resulting in junk prevailing over quality— Sugarfree (@MatomeSeabi) August 22, 2018