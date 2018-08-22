Euphonik thinks SA's entertainment industry is 'boring AF'

Euphonik got tongues wagging on Twitter on Tuesday after he shared his views about the current state of SA's entertainment industry.

The house music DJ has been in the club scene for over a decade and, in his opinion, it isn't as pumping as it used to be.

While the rest of us were enjoying some shut eye, Euphonik was pondering the state of affairs of Mzansi's party scene.

Euphonik didn't mince his words when he labelled the industry "boring AF".