Lerato Kganyago sets a tweep straight: 'Ya'll are always looking for negativity'

22 August 2018 - 11:23 By Karishma Thakurdin
Lerato Kganyago does not have time for hate.
Image: Instagram/Lerato Kganyago

It's no secret that Lerato Kganyago does not tolerate any type of negativity, but she also  doesn't waste time in educating others on her stance either. 

Lerato shut down a tweep who tried to bring unnecessary negativity where it definitely wasn't welcome. 

It all started after Metro FM shared a picture of Lerato taking a selfie with a group of school children from the glass windows of the studio. 

The tweep  questioned why Lerato didn't take a few minutes out of her time to go outside the studio to take a picture with the children. 

"This could inspire confidence in a young disadvantaged kid whom only saw you on TV. You could extend your hand," read part of the tweet. 

Lerato set the person straight, explaining that she was in the middle of a link and that there were other pictures of her with the children. 

Lerato's fans immediately jumped in to support her. 

