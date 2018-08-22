Lerato Kganyago sets a tweep straight: 'Ya'll are always looking for negativity'
It's no secret that Lerato Kganyago does not tolerate any type of negativity, but she also doesn't waste time in educating others on her stance either.
Lerato shut down a tweep who tried to bring unnecessary negativity where it definitely wasn't welcome.
It all started after Metro FM shared a picture of Lerato taking a selfie with a group of school children from the glass windows of the studio.
This is why we call her “MOTHER’’ @leratokganyago pic.twitter.com/vanQvzedbL— METROFM SABC (@METROFMSA) August 21, 2018
The tweep questioned why Lerato didn't take a few minutes out of her time to go outside the studio to take a picture with the children.
"This could inspire confidence in a young disadvantaged kid whom only saw you on TV. You could extend your hand," read part of the tweet.
Why didn't she go out and take a pic with them? I bet she won't waste more than 30min if she takes individual photos with those kids. This could inspire confidence in a young disadvantaged kid whom only saw you on tv. You could extend your hand..👫👬👭— HM Phahlane (@hm_phahlane) August 21, 2018
Lerato set the person straight, explaining that she was in the middle of a link and that there were other pictures of her with the children.
You’ve missed other pics and video’s of me with children. Y’all are tiring always looking for negativity when you don’t need to. Maybe think about the fact that I’m in a middle of a Link and the kids had to go...Geez it can’t be healthy.— leratokganyago (@leratokganyago) August 21, 2018
Lerato's fans immediately jumped in to support her.
Its crazy how people always find negative things to say yooo ahhh. pic.twitter.com/y150C6p9js— Prim_rose🌻🍯 (@Primrose605) August 21, 2018
People always so ready to pull you down with their negativity. Let them be. Ba bora batho ba.— keoagile Rakgang (@KeoagileB) August 21, 2018