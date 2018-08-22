LISTEN | Dumi Masilela's song Uphushiwe for Simz issa jam!

There's no denying that Dumi Masilela was a talented dude and one of the songs he worked on just before his death just over a year ago was released on Wednesday morning.

The song, Uphushiwe, is a love song with a brilliant afro-beat that will get you moving before you know it.

Dumi sings about how he sent his uncle's to his girl's family with lobola and then he sings "now you can come to my family home".

It's no doubt a song that will be played at weddings and will help others celebrate their happy moments.

Simz, who was accompanied by Dumi's best friends Bongani and Thato, shared her excitement with the Fresh Breakfast crew about the release of the sing.

"It feels so different that he's not here with us enjoying this moment because we know if he was here, he would screaming and whatever, you know... and climbing the walls. Because he was just that energy. He was amazing!"