TshisaLIVE

Sjava on the come up: I remember when only two cleaners gave me love

22 August 2018 - 06:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Sjava has stuck to his roots and done it his own way.
Sjava has stuck to his roots and done it his own way.
Image: Instagram/ Sjava

Sjava is one of the biggest names in Mzansi with a whole BET award to prove his talent, but there was a time when he had to hustle to be heard and performed at a gig where only two cleaners gave him love.

Sjava told Kaya FM's Bridget Masinga that the love has reached a new level since he walked away with a BET Viewers' Choice Best International Act award earlier this year.

He said it was different story a few years ago when he was on the come up.

SIYABONGA❤️

A post shared by Sjava Indlalifa (@sjava_atm) on

"I remember I was doing one (show) when only the cleaners showed me love, two girls. One cleaner was from Bergville. I called her on stage and made her day," he explained.

Sjava said he didn't mind when no one appreciated his music because he never tried to get into the music game for fame.

"There are people who want to be number one and they will do anything to be number one but, for me, it is not about that," he added.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE last month, Sjava said the secret to his success was not worrying too much what the world was saying.

"Fame comes and it can go and the secret for me is not to worry too much about it. If you think too much about what people think of you or what they expect, you end up losing a part of you. I never wanted to be famous, I just wanted to make music so I don't really worry if they like it (the music) or not."

In fact, the musician has spoken about going into semi-retirement at the end of his next project to focus on other ventures and touch people's lives in a different way.

"I am not going to make music after I drop my next project. I don't know what I am going to do but it won't be in music," he said. 

Sjava: I didn't go into the music industry for money & fame

"As African we need to appreciate our own things"
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

WATCH | Sjava: The land belongs to us, there's no discussions about it

Sjava says the debate is over: give back the land.
TshisaLIVE
20 days ago

Sjava shares his secret to the win- You have to be yourself

Sjava says copying other musician's styles is too rife in the industry.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Sjava on Emtee: People need to give him a break

Sjava says that fame can take its toll on a person but that doesn't mean they are wasted.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | ProKid's widow overcome with emotion as she bids her final goodbye to ... TshisaLIVE
  2. Man caught napping on Simba Mhere’s grave TshisaLIVE
  3. 'Humiliated' ice cream gogo too embarrassed to meet Malcolm X for R10k gift TshisaLIVE
  4. Eyewitness 'shocked' that unknown woman snatched Sbahle Mpisane's weave during ... TshisaLIVE
  5. Rami Chuene hits back at critical pastor: 'He needs to relax a bit' TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Twitter goes in hard for #AdamCatzavelos after his racist video
Explainer: Who Willie Mathebula is and why his testimony is important for the ...
X