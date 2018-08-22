Sjava on the come up: I remember when only two cleaners gave me love

"I remember I was doing one (show) when only the cleaners showed me love, two girls. One cleaner was from Bergville. I called her on stage and made her day," he explained.

Sjava said he didn't mind when no one appreciated his music because he never tried to get into the music game for fame.

"There are people who want to be number one and they will do anything to be number one but, for me, it is not about that," he added.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE last month, Sjava said the secret to his success was not worrying too much what the world was saying.

"Fame comes and it can go and the secret for me is not to worry too much about it. If you think too much about what people think of you or what they expect, you end up losing a part of you. I never wanted to be famous, I just wanted to make music so I don't really worry if they like it (the music) or not."

In fact, the musician has spoken about going into semi-retirement at the end of his next project to focus on other ventures and touch people's lives in a different way.

"I am not going to make music after I drop my next project. I don't know what I am going to do but it won't be in music," he said.