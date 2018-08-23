DJ Sbu says children of artists should be able to live off their parents' legacy

After announcing that TS Records will hand over ProKid's masters to his family last week, DJ Sbu has sparked a conversation on social media about artists dying "poor" and how their children are often left destitute, despite having had famous and "rich" parents.

"Artists work all their lives and then after they die they have nothing to show for their hard work, this should be the last thing that happens to artists because art never expires. 10 years after you record a song, for example it is still something that should be making you money. This is why it is ridiculous that artist "die poor" or leave their children with nothing," Sbu told TshisaLIVE.

The entrepreneur explained that the norm for artists to "die poor" or have nothing to leave for their children, was something that could be changed. He gave an example with Rob Mally, the late Robbie Malinga's son and his interest in entertainment.

"Robbie Malinga junior for example already has an interest in this industry and what is nice about Robbie Malinga is the fact that he owned his music catalogue. We know at some point he will want to do things with his father's legacy, his music."

Sbu said the problem began a long time ago with the kind of deals major record labels offered. He said as far as business went, the deals were always more beneficial to one party over the other.