TshisaLIVE

Dr Malinga hits back at 'too sexual' comments over his dance video

23 August 2018 - 12:44 By Chrizelda Kekana
Dr Malinga has addressed criticism over a recent performance.
Dr Malinga has addressed criticism over a recent performance.
Image: Via Instagram/Dr Malinga

Dr Malinga has come out to strongly defend one of his performance videos, which has been labeled "too sexual" on social media. 

The Akulaleki hitmaker said the dance wasn't sexual but sexy, and that people needed to understand the difference.

In the video, which has since gone viral Dr Malinga could be seen dancing seductively with an unknown woman who had her legs wrapped around him. 

Dr Malinga told TshisaLIVE that he believes the video was not inappropriate and that people shouldn't make everything sexual. 

"That dance is sexy, not sexual. I don't know why people would say it was sexual. That was their thinking not mine. Yes, it was a sexy dance move but it wasn't 'dirty' or whatever people are saying, it's a dance move that is done all over Africa. We are sexy people and we have sexy dance moves."

STRENGTH OF A WOMAN.

A post shared by Dr Malinga (@drmalinga) on

Malinga explained that in the performance which has caused such a stir he invited people to dance with him on stage and the young lady volunteered. He said with her consent, they did the dance move together and had fun. 

"The young lady was part of the crowd and when I invited people to come dance on stage, she came to us. She made her way to the stage. She was over 18 too and saw no problem with the dance moves. We were all just happy and enjoying the music, she wasn't the only one that shared the stage with us."

The type of dance Dr Malinga did is popular in other African countries like Nigeria. Dr Malinga said African people expressed themselves in dance and that it was common for dancers to involve some waist movement. 

"There are only a few African dance moves that don't involve the waist. We love shaking our bodies and showing off our rhythm and what our mama gave us. It's an African thing, people mustn't come here and want to make our dance look 'dirty'."

Well... alright then... y'all heard the man, get you mind out of the gutter. Okay?

Nomsa Buthelezi on why she finally 'came out of the closet' about her love

Nomsa Buthelezi wants the world to know she's completely besotted with her her girlfriend Zandile.
TshisaLIVE
7 hours ago

DJ Sbu says children of artists should be able to live off their parents' legacy

DJ Sbu said a change in the way the music industry does business is needed.
TshisaLIVE
6 hours ago

Vusi Nova assures fans he's 'better' after a health scare

Vusi Nova is doing much better after a hospital visit.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Sjava on the come up: I remember when only two cleaners gave me love

Sjava said that he's not in the music game for fame, but to touch people's lives.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Most read

  1. DJ Sbu on what 'handing over ProKid's masters' to his family actually means TshisaLIVE
  2. WATCH | Little boy in tears after DJ Tira tells him to focus on school instead ... TshisaLIVE
  3. ProKid’s 'colourful' tombstone cost an estimated R100k to make TshisaLIVE
  4. Eyewitness 'shocked' that unknown woman snatched Sbahle Mpisane's weave during ... TshisaLIVE
  5. WATCH | ProKid's widow overcome with emotion as she bids her final goodbye to ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

‘Donald pathological liar Trump’ - Malema responds to Trump’s tweet
Police release footage of dramatic helicopter crash
X