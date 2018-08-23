Dr Malinga hits back at 'too sexual' comments over his dance video

Dr Malinga has come out to strongly defend one of his performance videos, which has been labeled "too sexual" on social media.

The Akulaleki hitmaker said the dance wasn't sexual but sexy, and that people needed to understand the difference.

In the video, which has since gone viral Dr Malinga could be seen dancing seductively with an unknown woman who had her legs wrapped around him.

Dr Malinga told TshisaLIVE that he believes the video was not inappropriate and that people shouldn't make everything sexual.

"That dance is sexy, not sexual. I don't know why people would say it was sexual. That was their thinking not mine. Yes, it was a sexy dance move but it wasn't 'dirty' or whatever people are saying, it's a dance move that is done all over Africa. We are sexy people and we have sexy dance moves."